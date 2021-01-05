As Region 8 boys basketball play got underway on this week, none of the eight teams had a winning record.
In previous years that would have meant the region title was wide open. It still is, but since state tournament seeds are determined by RPI coaches are more concerned with getting on a run and playing their best basketball at the end of the season.
How about Spanish Fork or Springville, each with one win the preseason?
The Dons and Red Devils staged a classic on Tuesday, going to double overtime before Springville earned a 77-69 victory.
Springville trailed by 12 points with under five minutes to play but rallied to tie the game. The Red Devils led by as many as four in the first extra session but with time counting down Spanish Fork’s Morley Bennett banked in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and force a second overtime with the game tied at 66-all.
In the second OT, Springville knuckled down defensively and held the Dons without a field goal, putting the game away at the foul line.
Ryder Hansen led Springville (1-0 Region 8, 2-7 overall) with 22 points, Jake Nadauld had 19 and Jack Schreiner added 18 on five 3-pointers.
Zach Argyle scored 20 points to lead Spanish Fork (0-1, 1-7).
Spanish Fork led by as many as 14 points and held a 12-point advantage, 53-41, with under five minutes to play. But the home team came charging back, Hansen scoring six straight points on a 3-pointer and a 3-point play to cut the deficit to 53-46 with 3:15 remaining.
Nadauld scored the next six points for the Red Devils, including a free throw with 2.4 seconds to play to tie the game at 55. He missed the second, however, and the two teams went to overtime.
Springville travels to Wasatch on Friday and Spanish Fork hosts Maple Mountain as Region 8 play continues.