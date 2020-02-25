SALT LAKE CITY – After Springville lost to Salem Hills 68-59 on Feb. 6, Red Devils coach Justin Snell made a trip to the home of his point guard, Paul Terry, for a heart-to-heart talk.
The message?
“We’re riding with you.”
No. 2 Springville (20-5) has won four straight games since that meeting, including Tuesday’s 65-60 victory against No. 10 Bountiful in the 5A quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center.
Terry was terrific in the win, contributing a season-high 21 points and eight assists as the Red Devils held off a strong Braves push in the fourth quarter to reach the semifinals.
“I’ll take Paul every day,” Snell said. “He has been an absolute stud and he’s one of the fantastic leaders of this group. We had a conversation after our last loss, just me and him at his house at 11 o’clock at night saying, ‘We’re going to go with you. Whatever you do, we’re going to be thrilled with’ because he is so good.”
Springville withstood a powerful performance from Bountiful big man Robert Whaley, who scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half.
The first half was close throughout with 11 lead changes and two ties. Springville’s Tyler Biddison rained in a 3-pointer for a 14-13 Red Devils lead at the end of the first quarter. Whaley did good work inside for Bountiful but Terry got hot for Springville and scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the last nine of the period, and the Red Devils led 33-27 at the break.
Springville extended their lead to 13, 46-33, after Payton Murphy scored on an assist from Terry followed by Terry’s driving layup with 1:50 to play in the third quarter. Bountiful started applying full court pressure in the fourth quarter and eventually drew within four, 52-48, on a Whaley power move with 5:08 to go. Landon Haslem connected on a big 3-point shot for a 55-48 advantage and the Red Devils broke the Braves press for layups from Austin Mortensen and Zac Visentin for a 63-56 lead in the final minute to secure the win.
“We knew coming into the game today that it was an extra tough matchup for us,” Snell said. “We did feel like our guard line was a touch quicker and that would be where our advantage would be. The more we could draw them out to guard we might be able to get either some penetration to the rim or some type of open 3 in the corner.”
Terry said the talk he and Snell had earlier this month was something he wanted.
“Snell is a great coach and I appreciate everything he does for us,” Terry said. “The fact that he came and talked to me meant a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence going forward. I think it was a really important conversation for us to have.”
Visentin finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Springville, Haslem had ten points and Murphy added six points and nine rebounds. The Red Devils were 54 percent from the field (28 of 52) and made 5 of 11 3-pointers.
Whaley was 13 of 23 from the field for No. 10 Bountiful (16-11).
Springville plays the Woods Cross-Orem winner in the late semifinal on Thursday.