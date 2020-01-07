On the biggest play of the game, Timpanogos guard Trey Anderson got to play free safety.
The Timberwolves trailed by one at Timpview with 1.9 seconds play and the 6-foot-3 Anderson outleaped 6-7 Jake Whalin on a deep pass just beyond half court and was fouled. Chaos ensued as the officials had to determine if there was any time left on the clock and if so, was Anderson attempting a 3-pointer.
The game clock was reset from zero to 0.4 seconds and Anderson stepped to the line for a 1-and-1. He made the first but missed the second to force overtime, and teammate Jackson Holcombe took over in the extra session as Timpanogos earned a huge Region 7 victory with a 61-56 win against the Thunderbirds.
“They (Timpview) had been throwing to that guy releasing down the middle,” Timpanogos coach Israel Ingle said. “We took a guess. Trey is really athletic so we told him, ‘You’re free safety, just go get a steal. You have time for a dribble and a shot.’ He took the dribble and I thought he was in his shooting motion. I was praying for three (shots) but luckily, at least they gave him 1-and -1 and he made one of them. Trey has made big plays for us all year.”
Timpview (1-1 Region 7, 11-2 overall) led the entirely of regulation and by as many as ten points as the T’Birds got out in transition with guard Coleman Ford dishing and scoring (13 points). A 26-20 halftime lead turned into a 32-22 advantage in the third quarter after a Whalin basket and a 3-pointer by Josh Hansen.
Timpview led by eight, 41-33, entering the fourth quarter and still held a four-point lead, 51-47, after Jaxon Santiago converted a pair of free throws with 13.6 second remaining.
“It was just heart,” Ingle said of his team’s comeback. “That was the whole thing with our guys. There are two ways of heart. One is loving each other and one is having the heart to fight and dig down and work hard. We were telling them that in timeouts and we were fighting, battling and scrapping to come up with loose balls.”
Isaac Maughan banged in a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to play to pull to within one and set up Anderson’s tying free throw.
In overtime, a pair of free throws by Holcombe provided a 53-51 edge and the first lead of the game for Timpanogos, and the visitors never trailed again. Leading by three, 57-54, with 25 seconds to play, Holcombe made the defensive play of the game with a steal and layup for a 59-54 lead with 22 seconds on the clock to seal the deal.
“I saw them do a bridge screen with someone running through,” said Holcombe, who led all scorers with 23 points. “I came from the weak side and jumped it, then finished the layup. I tend to gamble a little bit on defense, and that got us in a little bit of trouble at the beginning, but I knew I was going to get that one.”
Timpanogos (1-0, 10-2) got 14 points from Anderson and 11 from Caleb Nimmer. Due to participating in the Tarkanian Classic in late December, the T’Wolves have to play three games this week, with Mountain View coming up on Wednesday and Orem on Friday.
“We picked a bad time to go into overtime,” Ingle said. “We have another game in like 15 hours.”