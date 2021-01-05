The Timpanogos boys basketball team waited anxiously, watching as the official talked. The outcome of Tuesday’s Region 7 rivalry battle at Mountain View hinged on their decision.
Was the Timberwolf tip-in at the buzzer in time? Was it offensive goaltending? Or would it count?
If it counted, the T’Wolves had the dramatic win. If not, they would be back on the floor for overtime.
The call finally came: No basket. Extra basketball for everybody.
Timpanogos made sure it didn’t matter, scoring the first seven points in the added frame and holding on for the thrilling 67-62 victory.
“This was everything for us,” Timberwolf head coach Izzy Ingle said. “We look at every game like it is the region championships. Mountain View is a really good team with great players. Last year we had a chance to win region at the end of the year but it was a loss to Mountain View early on that really cost us. This was a really good game, a good rivalry battle.”
In many ways it would have been fitting for the offensive rebound to end the game, since the Timpanogos had relied on going aggressively to the glass to get back in the game after falling behind in the third quarter.
“Guys showed heart and fight,” T’Wolf senior guard Jackson Holcombe said. “It wasn’t a pretty win by any means but we grinded it out. Offensive rebounds and getting steals helped us get the win.”
A dunk by Mountain View freshman Carter Walker gave the Bruins a 37-25 advantage midway through the third quarter, but Timpanogos started forcing Bruin turnovers and went on an 11-2 run to narrow the gap.
The Timberwolves weren’t able to get back in front in regulation but it got a key putback while being fouled to tie the game, then used their full-court press to get another steal and tie the game again.
With the score knotted at 54, Mountain View had the ball and a chance to hold for the last shot, but Timpanogos was able to draw charge on a pass and switch the script.
Holcomb, who led all scorers with 25 points, drove hard to the basket, but his shot was short. The follow attempt rolled around on the rim before being tapped in just about when the buzzer sounded.
“That’s a tough spot,” Ingle said. “I thought the refs did a good job. When it is that close without instant replay, the right things is usually to extend the game. But even though we didn’t get the call, I thought we had the momentum going into overtime.”
Both Ingle and Holcombe said that a triple-overtime loss to Farmington in a tournament in December helped the Timberwolves be ready for this extra frame.
“Losing that game was the best thing that could’ve happened to us,” Holcombe said. “We were able to learn from that loss that you have to dig deep in overtime. We were able to score 13 points in overtime tonight and I don’t think we had 13 in two overtimes in that game.”
In addition to Holcombe’s big game, Timpanogos also got 14 points from senior Jaxon Vanchiere and 10 from senior Nathan Mace.
Mountain View was led by 19 points from senior Court Walker, while Preston Thompson added 13 points.
The Timberwolves (6-5, 1-0) next plays Juan Diego on Friday while Mountain View (7-3, 0-1) plays at Timpview the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.