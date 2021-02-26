OREM — It was a brutal end to a brutal season for Timpanogos on Friday in the form of a 54-43 loss to Bonneville in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.
Too many turnovers and uncommon cold shooting from the field conspired to put the Timberwolves behind early and indeed for the duration of what turned into a very physical game.
“You have to give credit to Bonneville,” said Timpanogos coach Izzy Ingle. “They really frustrated us and we just couldn’t get it going during any point of the game. It’s a tough way to go out and your heart breaks for the players.”
It wasn’t until the first minute of the fourth quarter when Timpanogos made its first and only 3-pointer of the entire game, with Bron Roberts accounting for the make which cut the Lakers’ lead to 38-27 with seven minutes remaining.
“It’s just one of those games where no one could hit a thing,” Ingle, whose team finished 1-18 from 3-point range, said. “I wish we would have gotten this kind of game over with back in November, but we had it in the playoffs, and now we’re done, which is tough to take right now.”
Things started okay for the Timberwolves, as they played the visiting Lakers on pretty even terms, and trailed just 12-11 after one quarter played. But from there, things went ice cold for Ingle’s team from the field.
The second quarter saw Timpanogos finished without a single field goal made, as Bonneville pushed its lead to 26-16 at the break.
“That’s not the kind of team we are,” Ingle said. “We have guys that can shoot the ball, but tonight — it’s just that sort of night where nothing seemed to work, but you have to credit Bonneville for a lot of it. They executed well and gave us all sorts of trouble.”
Bonneville was led by Jordan Citte, who led all scorers with 21 points on the night, while contributing just as heavily on the defensive end. Timpanogos was led by Jackson Holcombe and his 19 points, although the senior saw struggles, much like the rest of his teammates.
Timpanogos did manage to cut the lead to 46-38 with just over three minutes remaining, but it proved as close as it would get for the remainder of the game.
As for the season, Ingle hopes his team will find growth in what occurred in Friday’s loss, although taking the loss will sting for a while.
“You feel for the seniors, no doubt, but hopefully the guys coming back will learn from this,” Ingle said. “It was obviously a tough year, and we had some really good moments. I love our guys, and I’d rather lose with what I have than win anywhere else. Hopefully the guys coming back will learn from this and grow from it, but yeah, it’s tough right now for everyone.”