If you’re a member of the Timpanogos boys basketball team, you use the same routine at the foul line.
Coach’s orders.
The Timberwolves showed a mastery of that skill on Tuesday, connecting on 15 of 16 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to hold off a red-hot Orem team 59-50 at the Tigers Den for an important Region 7 victory.
“The routine is you take a deep breath, three dribbles and then you shoot it,” Timpanogos senior forward Caleb Nimmer said. “You just keep it simple and that’s what wins games. Coach makes us shoot free throws every practice. If we don’t make them, we run. It’s ingrained in our brains to make free throws.”
Timpanogos (6-3 Region 7, 15-5 overall) took a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter, got a couple of big shots from senior guard Trey Anderson to take a 46-41 lead and made 13 of 14 from that point on to earn the win.
“We have a very specific free throw routine that everybody practices all the time,” T’Wolves coach Israel Ingle said. “So there’s no spinning the ball or doing any weird stuff. We try to put them in pressure situations in practice. It’s amazing what running can do if you miss one.
“The composure they all have and the competitiveness they have to want to win, that’s really what carried them. They really needed to knock down shots and every single one of them was important. We didn’t make 15 free throws, we made one free throw 15 times.”
The game was everything you’d expect from a pair of top 10 RPI teams and was close throughout. Timpanogos grabbed an early 13-5 lead with six points from Nimmer, but Orem responded in the second quarter with a 12-3 run to claim a 21-16 advantage. The game was tied at 26-all at halftime and a Conner Snowden 3-pointer allowed the T’Wolves to take a 37-36 lead going into the final quarter.
A big offensive rebound by Snowden led to an Anderson drive and another scramble for a loose ball set up Anderson for a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Jackson Holcombe, who paced Timpanogos with 26 points, added a pair of free throws at the 2:38 mark for a 46-38 lead.
Snowden (4 for 4) and Nimmer (4 for 4) led the parade at the foul line as the T’Wolves eased out to a 10-point lead. A 3-point play by Orem’s Aisake Toiavao at the 1:18 mark cut the Timpanogos lead to six, 52-46, and a T’Wolf turnover gave the Tigers a chance to cut the deficit to four.
Nimmer, who led Timpanogos with 17 blocks coming into the game, had two big denials in the final minute to help seal the deal.
“We love Caleb,” Ingle said. “He works as hard as anyone every single day in practice and he really has been coming around lately. He’s got long arms so he’s 6-foot-3 but with a 6-8 wingspan. He uses those long arms and the blocks were amazing but even before those he altered some shots before the blocks. We came up with some huge defensive possessions at the end.”
Nimmer finished with 13 points for the T’Wolves and Snowden added 10.
“Every game, we’re looking at it like we’ve got to prepare for the state tournament,” Ingle said. “In our region, you have to be ready every single night because everybody is good, top to bottom. The top four or five teams in our region can beat anyone and also could be beaten by anyone. This win gives us a little momentum. We’ve got to get back to work and take care of the next one.”
Orem had won five straight games since losing to Timpanogos 57-42 on January 10. Taft Mitchell led the Tigers (6-4, 15-6) with 16 points and Toiavao added 13.
The T’Wolves with host Mountain Ridge on Friday and Orem plays Mountain View at the Tigers Den.