When Timpview boys basketball coach Kevin Santiago told his team to get some rest after Tuesday’s 62-45 win at Mountain View, he’s not kidding around.
The Thunderbirds have an early wake-up call on Wednesday to catch a bus to Las Vegas to play in the Tarkanian Classic, four games in four days against top-notch competition.
That’s a busy week.
“It’s been a tradition the past six years to go to Vegas,” Timpview coach Kevin Santiago said. “So we’re going to go, even though it’s squeezing five games in five nights. It’s going to be crazy.”
The first step on that crazy train was a difficult game at Mountain View to open Region 7 play. The Bruins battled and closed to within five points early in the fourth quarter but the T’Birds pulled away by breaking through the Mountain View pressure and scoring layups.
“I told the guys that it was good we found a win to get a ‘W’ because we didn’t play very well tonight,” Santiago said. “We turned the ball over a ton. We have a couple of players (Jacob Gates and Logan Fano) out with the flu so we were a little bit out of sorts. Mountain View plays so hard but once we slowed things down a little bit, we got a couple of threes to go and got some stops that led to easy layups.”
It was a slow start offensively for both teams, with Timpview easing out to a 9-6 lead after one quarter. The T’Birds led 22-15 at halftime and Jaxon Santiago opening the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 28-15 advantage. Mountain View stayed close, getting the home crowd on their feet when Tai White lofted an alley-oop pass to Carter Walker for a dunk. A 3-pointer from Court Walker and a basket by Carter Walker brought the Bruins to within seven, 38-31, heading into the fourth quarter.
Mountain View pulled to within five, 40-35, on a 3-pointer by White early in the period but could get no closer. Timpview forward Adam Owen scored 10 points in the final quarter, all on plays at the rim, as the T’Birds pulled away for the win.
Coleman Ford led Timpview (7-1 overall, 1-0 Region 7) with 15 points, Santiago scored 14 and Wahlin added 11. White led Mountain View (2-4, 0-1) with 22 points.
“Our team connection is so good,” Wahlin said. “We have seven or eight guys in the Class of 2021 and a few guys in the Class of 2022. We’re all best friends and we hang out every day. That translates on the court well. We’re young but we have lots of upside.”
The T’Birds, which won their division at the Tarkanian Classic last season, opens this year’s tournament Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. in the East Bay Division against Valley Vista (Ariz.).
“What I like about going to Las Vegas is we get to play four games in four days, and this year (with the Mountain View game) it’s five games in five days,” Coach Santiago said. “It really tests our mental toughness. Down there, it’s really a physical game. If you’ve played that physical style with athletic teams down in Vegas the game feels a little slower when you come back. That’s why we go. It’s also a great chance for the team to jell together. It’s a great team outing for four days together.”