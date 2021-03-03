Dramatic things often transpire in a single-elimination state tournament, and such was certainly the case during Timpview’s thrilling 67-63 triple overtime quarterfinal win over Alta on Wednesday.
The game showcased big shots, an improbable comeback bid and truly scrappy defense on both ends, with the TImpview faithful rushing the court to celebrate after.
It all left Timpview coach Kevin Santiago exasperated after, asking, “How many overtimes did we just play? I seriously don’t know.”
The answer would be three more than seemed even possible through the first 32 minutes of play, given Timpview’s dominance from the opening tip on. But Alta closed in furious fashion, slicing the T-bird’s 51-34 lead after three quarters all the way down to none, with the teams entering the first overtime period tied at 56-56.
So what happened?
Well, several things, including Alta center Jaden Brownell asserting himself on both ends during a key 10-0 run which ended with him tying things up at 54-54 with just under three minutes remaining. The two teams went cold from there, and exchanged two free throws a piece to send the game into the first overtime.
“We just couldn’t hit anything at the end there, for whatever reason,” Santiago said. “But you have to give all the credit to Alta. We had them dead in the water and they just wouldn’t quit. That’s a very good team there and it’s a shame that one of us had to lose this thing. All the credit to them.”
Whether it be tired legs or something else, both teams continued with their cold shooting into the three overtime periods, although several stepped up big in key moments.
First and foremost was Santiago’s nephew, Jaxon Santiago providing Timpview’s lone three points in the first overtime period off a 3-pointer which sent the game to a second overtime.
“Man, he just wanted it and told us as much during the timeout,” Kevin Santiago said of Jaxon’s shot which found the bottom of the net with just under a minute remaining. “He stepped up big, just as he has all year.”
Only one other field goal was converted by either team during the final two overtime periods as defense ruled, causing relatively sloppy offensive execution.
“That’s just two teams that don’t know how to quit and were giving it all right until the end,” Kevin Santiago said. “It’s the state tournament. You lose, and you’re done, so that’s the fight you expect and they gave us all we could handle tonight.”
Big free throws were made in the final overtime period by Timpview’s James Rust, who hit all four of his attempts, and by Jake Wahlin, who all but wrapped things up with his free throw make that put the T-birds up four points with just four seconds left.
Leading the way for Timpview in scoring were both Wahlin and Jaxon Santiago, with both scoring 16 points while Rust added 15. Collin Crow led things for Alta, scoring a game-high 17.
As could well be imagined, the win was a bittersweet one for Kevin Santiago, whose team led big most of the way, only to almost blow it at the end.
“We had some serious execution issues we need to clean up, no doubt, but it’s all about just finding a way in the state tournament, no matter what round and who you’re playing,” he said. “And Alta, that’s a great team, so no shame at all having a team like that almost take it from you.”
With the win, Timpview advances to the semifinal round where it will take on Farmington this coming Friday.