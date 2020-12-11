AMERICAN FORK — Timpview passed a stern early season test on Friday, getting by Layton 59-50 during play in the American Fork Elite 8 Challenge Tournament.
The T-Birds were able to establish a lead they held throughout most of the game, stave off a furious challenge by the Lancers in the second half, and then finish out strong for the win.
“That’s a great test for us. No doubt,” said Timpview coach Kevin Santiago. “They have some great players, and that Ethan Potter...he’s one of the better players we’ve faced, so I’m proud of our guys and how we competed tonight.”
Potter, who plans to play collegiately for Utah Valley University, proved tough to handle all night, and finished with a game-high 27 points scored. While effective throughout, the 6-foot-7 center perhaps proved toughest during a third-quarter where the Lancers outscored the T-Birds 13-5 to take a 38-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But turns out Timpview isn’t bereft of top players either. Far from it.
Led by players such as BYU signee Jake Wahlin, Jaxon Santiago and Coleman Ford, Timpview managed a game-defining 12-4 run at the start of the fourth quarter to regain the lead at 48-42 with just under three minutes remaining.
The key? It was pretty simple, according to Kevin Santiago.
“We had to get our energy going, and once we did, things started rolling for us,” he said. “Energy is huge in basketball, and we got that energy back by pressing them on defense, and then just kept it going until the end. I’m real proud of how we finished that game.”
Also helping the fourth quarter surge was Wahlin, who sat throughout most of the third quarter with foul trouble.
“I think when Jake went out with his third foul that we started playing a bit tentative and worried,” Kevin Santiago said. “He helped get that back for us in the fourth quarter — no doubt, but the other guys responded well, too.”
Sealing the game for good was James Rust, who converted on a 3-pointer with 53.5 seconds left that pushed Timpview’s lead to an almost insurmountable 57-48 at that juncture.
Rust finished with 12 points, with Wahlin adding 14 and Jaxon Santiago 16 more to lead the T-Birds.
With the win, Timpview improves to 3-0 on the early season while Layton drops to 1-2. Both teams will finish out play in the American Fork Elite 8 Challenge on Saturday.