Salem Hills head boys basketball coach Blake Francom knew coming into Friday night’s 5A second round game at Timpview that his team would need to really play well to challenge the top-seeded Thunderbirds.
The Skyhawks were able to do that — in spurts.
Timpview, however, found ways to answer and more, pulling away to get the 74-44 win and advance to the quarterfinals.
“I love how hard their guys play,” Thunderbird head coach Kevin Santiago said. “They played like crazy. When you get to this point in the year, everyone is going to give everything they have.”
Salem Hills stayed tough in the early going and had the game tied at 8-8. Then Timpview really got rolling and the Skyhawks couldn’t keep up.
The Thunderbirds put together a 21-2 run from the first to the second quarter to build a huge lead.
“The margin for error against Timpview is so small,” Francom said. “Any mistake you make is going to hurt you. They have so many guys who can shoot or drive to the basket, and they move the ball so well. We had stretches where we played well but we couldn’t sustain it.”
The Skyhawks held their own for the rest of the second quarter, then clawed closer and cut the Thunderbird lead to just 12 points at the end of the third.
Salem Hills had the ball to start the final period and got a great look from long range. If it had dropped, the momentum of getting the lead under double digits would’ve been big.
The shot swirled out, however, and Timpview worked the ball to senior forward Jacob Gates for titanic 3-pointers on the next two possessions.
“It felt great (to make those shots),” Gates said. “I’m just grateful to my teammates for getting to the rim and then finding me. I just stroked it. We work on those every day. I’m just glad I was able to get the shots to fall.”
Santiago called those makes “huge” while Francom could only wonder what might have been if it had been his team that had hit the first trey of the quarter instead.
“We had battled so hard to get back that we might have ran out of gas a little bit,” Francom said. “We put so much effort in that it was hard to keep it up.”
Gates said that even though Salem Hills refused to go away, he was pleased with how the Thunderbirds played.
“We trusted each other,” Gates said. “If we share the ball, then the shots will fall.”
On this night, it was Gates’s turn to be the scoring leader. He poured in 22 points to lead a balanced Timpview effort.
“Gates was on fire tonight,” Santiago said. “He made a lot of big shots for us, both with those 3-pointers and also getting to the basket.”
While Francom would’ve loved to see his Skyhawks pull of the big upset, he said he’s still very proud of the season his team had.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of guys,” Francom said. “We stared 4-11 and then won seven straight games. We had five losses in region that were by 15 total points. The seniors on this team are some of the best kids. It’s going to be hard to see them go.”
The Thunderbirds, who reached the 5A championship in 2020, are still on track to get to that point. Gates was quick to point out, however, that his team can’t get caught thinking too far ahead.
“We have to take it one game at a time,” Gates said. “We can’t overlook anyone. We need to show up for practice and work hard. We have to keep playing together as a team and sharing the ball.”
Santiago said he likes how his boys are performing as they head into the final week of the season.
“From here on out, we have to have our best mental game going,” Santiago said. “We have to have poise and composure, and not get rattled. I like where we are but there are a lot of good teams in 5A. It’s going to come down to locking in defensively because that’s how you win championships.”
The Thunderbirds will face Region 7 foe Alta (the No. 9-seed who edged No. 8-seed Payson on Friday) in the quarterfinals. That game will be in Provo at 7 p.m. Wednesday.