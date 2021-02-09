Timpview senior Jake Wahlin is a big part of the Thunderbird offensive and defensive plans game in and game out.
However, when the 6-foot-7 Wahlin went down with an injury just five minutes into Tuesday night’s home game against Lehi, it was the rest of the Thunderbirds that stepped up on both ends of the floor to lead Timpview to the 73-52 Region 7 victory.
“There was a moment there after Jake went down that Lehi went up a little bit,” Timpview head coach Kevin Santiago said. “You could see our guys trying to figure out, ‘are we going to be ok?’ then we just locked down on D, and the way we are playing defense is what’s driving us.”
Timpview took the break following the 1st quarter to regroup and to come up with a game plan to stop the Pioneers.
“Our game plan was to stop penetration and have (Wahlin) in the middle so that if they did get by they had to meet him at the rim,” Santiago said. “But obviously we couldn’t do that, so we just put in five small guys on and just went as hard as we could to stop their penetration.”
In the 2nd quarter Timpview locked down on defense and went on a 16-2 run to close out the first half.
Seniors Coleman Ford and Jaxson Santiago, along with sophomore James Rust picked up the slack to fill the void left by Wahlin’s injury.
“For about half a second everyone kind of looked at each other and said, ‘alright, he not going to be back so let’s go do this.’”
Ford’s energy on the defensive end forced the Pioneers into contested shots, as Lehi was 1-for-9 in the quarter.
“We all got together and said that this game is going to be won on defense, and that’s how we play. We know that we have to win games on defense,” Ford said. “Defense first, offense follows.”
Ford led Timpview with 21 points on 7-for-12 from the field, and was 4-for-4 from the line after he would get fouled driving to the basket.
“Coleman is the best point guard in the state,” Coach Santiago said. “You know he’s good when one of the refs comes over and says, ‘That kid is so good. The way he hustles, he’s something.’ When he gets going to the rim, he’s really hard to stop. So opponents have to choose whether to stop him or close out on shooters.”
Timpview (17-3, 14-0 Region 7) will travel to Alta on Friday, while Lehi (11-7, 4-5 Region 7) hosts Mountain View on Friday. Both games begin at 7 p.m.