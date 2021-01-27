There is nothing for a high school boys basketball team that can replicate the experience of battling through the stresses and emotions of close games and finding ways to win.
It’s something the 2020-21 Timpview squad has learned over the years and that moxie is paying dividends this season.
The Thunderbirds once again found themselves locked in a white-knuckle battle against Mountain View on Wednesday night at the Thunderdome in Provo.
Once again, however, Timpview found ways to make the plays it needed to when the game was on the line to defeat the Bruins, 59-53.
“We got a little fired up tonight,” Thunderbird head coach Kevin Santiago said. “We said in the locker room that we have guys who have started for three years, who have played in 75 games. They know down the stretch how to keep their cool, how to maintain their composure. They just know what they need to do to win.”
The home team had built a couple of seven-point leads during the tightly-contested game but each time Mountain View had found a way to rally.
Clinging to a 1-point lead with three minutes to play, Timpview got a dagger 3-pointer from sophomore guard/forward James Rust to extend the advantage.
“I was trying to call a play when he shot that shot,” Santiago said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to let them make the plays.”
The Thunderbirds then grabbed a rebound off a missed free throw, got fouled, made the first shot, then senior Jacob Gates snagged the offensive rebound and scored while being fouled. That additional 3-point play gave Timpview too big of a lead for Mountain View to overcome.
“Hats off to Timpview,” Bruin head coach Shawn Faux said. “Kevin Santiago does a great job and when you come into their place like this, you have to play 32 minutes of solid basketball. You can’t have peaks and valleys and we did tonight. There were times were we were really playing well, then others where we let down.”
Timpview had a tough time stopping Mountain View senior Preston Thompson, who scored a game-high 23 points as he tried to help rally the Bruins.
“Mountain View is tough,” Santiago said. “They have bigs and their guards are good. They are prepared every night. Our region is so tough. Every team is going to show up and almost every game is going down to the wire.”
That makes the fact that the Thunderbirds are 6-0 in league play even more impressive. Timpview got 17 points from senior Jake Wahlin, 14 from Gates and 10 from Rust.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Santiago said. “We have six, seven, eight guys who can come in when they are needed and make big plays.”
Faux sees his boys showing well in every game but now the question is whether his squad can take the next step to turn more close losses into victories.
“We know we can compete, can play with anyone,” Faux said. “We have to minimize the mistakes and take care of our opportunities. What it boils down to is establishing belief in ourselves. The players have to know that they can do this, that we shouldn’t be at the bottom looking up but are good enough to be at the top. We have to do the things we need to to get over the hump.”
Timpview (14-3, 6-0) next hosts Orem on Friday night, while Mountain View (8-6, 1-4) heads home to welcome Mountain Ridge on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.