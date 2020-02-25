SALT LAKE CITY – The Timpview boys basketball coaches gathered near the locker room after Tuesday’s 54-32 Class 5A quarterfinal victory over Murray and T'Birds assistant Nate Warner said, “That was a defensive clinic.”
Class was in session at the Huntsman Center as Timpview took away the Spartans main offensive weapons from the start and advanced to the school’s first semifinal since 2016.
Murray’s Jaxson Workman and Kyle Ross, who made 92 3-pointers between them this season and helped lead the Spartans to an upset of No. 5 Timpanogos in the second round, were just 1 for 5 from the 3-point line and combined for five points on 2 of 9 from the field.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” Timpview head coach Kevin Santiago said. “They’re young and so they got a low seed (No. 21) because early on they were learning. Down the stretch they were 9-2 so that gave us a chance not to take them for granted.
“We attached ourselves to 13 (Workman) and 21 (Ross) and that stymied them. We switched and just didn’t let their two shooters get the ball. In the last 11 games they were knocking down big shot after big shot. We stayed glued to those guys wherever they went and that was our game plan.”
Both teams struggled to adjust to shooting in a college arena to start the game but Timpview got untracked first. Jake Wahlin dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers for a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Murray responded by outscoring the T'Birds 9-2 to close the second quarter and Timpview took a 21-15 lead into the halftime break.
Timpview took over in the second half, shooting a sizzling 13 of 18 (72 percent) from the field and keeping up its strong defensive effort. An 11-2 run in the third ended in a 3-pointer by Josh Hansen for a 32-17 lead. Early in the fourth, a Wahlin block ignited a fast break that resulted in a layup for Jaxon Santiago and pushed the T'Birds out to a 46-25 advantage with five minutes left to play.
Yaw Reneer and Coleman Ford led No. 4 seed Timpview (20-6) with 12 points each and Wahlin registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ford has been suffering from flu-like symptoms the past couple of days but battled through that and was the straw stirring the drink for the T'Birds. The senior guard added seven assists, two steals and no turnovers to his fine defensive effort.
“Coleman is a gamer,” Santiago said. “He’s one of the best players in the whole state of Utah. His heart is as big as can be. He’s just a tough little guy.”
Ford, who had an IV yesterday to attempt to counter the effects of the flu, said he was fine.
“I’ve been kind of sick the last couple of days, but it’s all good,” he said. “There’s nothing keeping me out of the game today. We said at the beginning of the game the offense is going to come but defense is going to win this game. We held to that the whole time and locked them down.”
Timpview will play Thursday at 7 p.m. against No. 8 Farmington (19-7), a 78-76 overtime winner against Provo in the quarterfinals.