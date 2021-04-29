It's not often a high school has to replace both of its basketball coaches at the same time.
That was the situation this spring at Timpview, a school with deep tradition and state championships in both programs.
On Thursday, Athletic Director Wendy Anae and Principal Fidel Montero introduced Israel Ingle and Haley Steed as the T-Birds new boys and girls basketball coaches.
Ingle comes to Provo after seven successful seasons at Timpanogos, compiling a 114-62 record, four region titles and a state semifinal appearance in 2018.
“I love Timpanogos so much,” Ingle said. “I love the administration, I love the parents, I love the players, just everything. We had an amazing experience there. When this job at Timpview opened up, we know some of the people in this community. We talked to Wendy and Fidel and we know what they want to build. I plan on coaching for a long time and if I'm going to coach for another 20 years, I needed to consider what was best for me and my family long term.
"The long-term aspect of the potential of this program was really something we wanted. This program won state championships in 2000, 2003 and 2011. We want to get back to not just being one of the top teams in the state but the best team in the state.”
Ingle replaces Kevin Santiago, who coached the T-Birds to the No. 1 seed in the 5A tournament in 2021. Timpview fell to Farmington in the semifinals and graduated four seniors, including BYU signee Jake Wahlin.
Ingle said he plans on playing the same high-tempo style he coached at Timpanogos.
“I always think of basketball as entertainment,” he said. “If people pay money to see us we're going to give them a good show. We're going to run and gun, we're going to get up and down, we're going to trap and we're going to play defense for 32 minutes. We're also going to play offense for 32 minutes. I don't know how that works but we'll figure out the math.”
Steed, a four-year starter at BYU in her playing days, actually coached the Timpanogos girls team for two years at the same time Ingle was handling the boys program.
“One of the things I learned from Izzy is that you have to be involved with the younger kids, the whole program all the way down to the bantam leagues with the third graders,” Steed said. “I had a great experience at Timpanogos and it was my first year coaching at the high school level. There was a lot of behind the scenes stuff I didn't know about since I am not a teacher. Having my staff be in school and a part of the everyday life of the student athletes, that's a huge focus for me this time.”
Steed said after she left Timpanogos she wasn't sure if she would coach again. Her young family – five children ages 1 to 7 – occupied a large portion of her time. She said the Timpview job is one of the few in the state she wanted to consider.
Steed replaces Aimee Dorius. Last season, the T-Birds finished 17-7 and advanced to the 5A quarterfinals. Timpview's leading scorer, Delany Gibb, was just a freshman.
“The minute I walked into this place I could feel the energy,” Steed said. “I can feel how invested they are in the student athletes and its contagious. When I walked into the interview it felt right. I know it'll be busy and crazy, but I grew up in a gym. My dad was a high school coach. I have so many fond memories of running around the gym and playing underneath the bleachers. We had a blast.”