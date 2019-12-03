How do you heat up a high school gym on a cold Tuesday night in December?
If you are Timpanogos boys basketball coach Israel Ingle, you call an alley-oop to Trey Anderson.
Anderson’s soaring dunk to start the fourth quarter got the home fans into the game and lit a fire under the Timberwolves, which outscored Salem Hills 24-11 to close the game in what became a 70-54 victory.
Timpanogos was locked in a tight battle with the Skyhawks and was looking for an emotional boost.
“We needed some momentum and that’s why we did it,” Ingle said. “We have the most amazing fans and they were just ready for something great to happen.”
Nursing a 46-43 lead to begin the fourth quarter, Ingle called a play in the huddle — “Marietta,” likely a callback to Ingle’s southern roots in Georgia — that asked Jackson Holcombe to lob a pass to the rim and for Anderson to go get it. That’s just what happened and the T’Wolves were off and running.
“Dunks don’t happen all that much, especially in Utah high school basketball, a bunch of white guys,” Anderson said. “But dunks definitely get everybody excited, especially our fans. Once our fans get going it helps us a lot.”
Anderson — Timpanogos’ only returning starter — liked the feeling so much he amped up his defense for two more slams, stealing Salem Hills passes and soaring for a pair of rim-rocking, two-handed dunks. The 6-3 senior finished with 16 points after scoring just five in the first three quarters.
“The great thing is that the other dunks came from his defense,” Ingle said. “He got some steals and tipped it out, so he’s not just a one-dimensional player. I think he’s one of the best players in 5A and in the entire state. We just need to make sure everybody else knows that.”
Caleb Nimmer, who scored all 16 of his points in the second half, connected on a pair of 3-pointers to allow Timpanogos to stretch out its lead and take the victory.
The score was tied at 13-all after one and a 9-0 run — which began with a pair of free throw due to a technical foul on Ingle — pushed Salem Hills to a 30-21 lead with three minutes to play in the first half. Derek Burton scored twice down low after the Skyhawks broke the T’Wolves press in the run. Salem Hills led 32-26 at the half and the two teams went back and forth in the third period, setting up for Anderson’s explosive plays in the fourth.
Holcombe finished with 15 points for Timpanogos (2-1) and Gavin Scott added 12.
Burton led Salem Hills (0-3) with 18 points.
“We’re a very selfless team,” Ingle said. “They really don’t care who gets the credit. These guys share the ball and everybody can kind of do everything. That puts up in a position where we can attack from a lot of different angles. We don’t have a lot of height but we have a lot of length. That’s great for us because all five guys can guard all five of the other team’s positions.”
Timpanogos will host Pleasant Grove on Friday. Salem Hills travels to St. George next week to participate in the Ken Robinson Classic against Desert Hills and Dixie.