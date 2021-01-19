Somebody in Region 8 is going to get hot and be the team to beat heading into state tournament play.
Wasatch has stepped forward as a contender.
The Wasps played a very difficult preseason schedule and that’s been paying off. On Tuesday, they took a 63-59 victory on the road at Maple Mountain, which came into the game 3-0 in Region 8 play.
“We’re where we want to be,” Wasatch coach James Ballstaedt said. “I still haven’t figured out how to handle the RPI, but we loaded up our preseason schedule. We played four or five top five teams in 6A and 5A. I think it’s gotten the kids ready. Any team in our region can win on any night, but I like where we sit right now.”
Wasatch (4-1 Region 8, 7-7 overall) got out to an early lead and then fought off a late Maple Mountain challenge to earn the victory. Garrett Windsor led the Wasps with 22 points and Hawk Ballstaedt added 15 while directing the offense to that early lead.
“The boys got some good stops early and I always believe when you get good stops, that fuels the offense,” James Ballstaedt said. “We knocked down a few shots early and that helped our confidence.”
Wasatch led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. Maple Mountain took a 24-23 lead on a Cooper Littledike 3-pointer but the home team trailed 28-24 at the break when Windsor nailed a late jumper in the lane.
Hawk Ballstaedt and Jaxton Anderson scored five points each in a 14-3 run near the end of the third quarter. Anderson capped the streak with a steal and a nice Euro-step past a defender for a layup to give the Wasps a 48-34 lead heading into the fourth.
Maple Mountain found its offense and rallied with a big fourth quarter, closing that 14-point gap to three, 52-49, when Seth Krommenhoek went the length of the court for a layup with 3:30 to play.
But that was as close as the Eagles could get. Wasatch connected on 13 of 16 free throws in the final five minutes of the game and Maple Mountain had a couple of 3-pointers rim out that would have aided the comeback.
“We kind of let them back in it,” James Ballstaedt said. “We talked about it at halftime that Maple Mountain was a great team and they would come back. The boys did a great job and didn’t panic. We had a few too many turnovers and got a little bit soft with the ball but they handled it well.”
The Wasps finished 16 of 19 from the foul line and made seven 3-pointers, three from Windsor.
“The kids are playing great defense and that has been a big help,” James Ballstaedt said. “We’ve had different rotations every game and we were missing a starter tonight but we had a couple of kids that came in and did a good job. We’ve got some great coaches in this region and they scout really well, so we know they’ll be ready for us the next time through.”
The Wasps will host Payson on Friday.
Krommenhoek paced Maple Mountain (3-1, 5-5) with 17 points, Owen Blakey had 14 and Littledike added 11. The Eagles will travel to Salem Hills on Friday.