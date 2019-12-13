The deafening, high-intensity atmosphere of a rivalry contest can distract even the most seasoned high school boys basketball team.
Friday night’s battle between Westlake and Lehi in Saratoga Springs featured a packed gym and a lot of excitement — but it was the way the Thunder kept their heads that made the difference.
Westlake stayed poised and executed its offense, getting the ball to the right spots and taking advantage as the Thunder held off the Pioneers, 78-67.
“This was our first home game and it was a rivalry game,” Westlake head coach Nate Carling said. “It was a great atmosphere but we have kids who don’t have experience because last year we played all seniors. I didn’t know what to expect because there was a lot going on. I’m proud of how they stuck to the game plan and trusted each other.”
Thunder senior guard Kobe Shaw said his team felt prepared for the contest and were able to manage the game well.
“We came together as a team,” Shaw said. “We focused on playing defense and stayed united. You get nervous but you have to trust your teammates.”
The home team surged in front nearly from the start, giving up an old-fashioned 3-point play to Lehi on the first Pioneer possession before going on a 16-3 run.
Much of the rest of the game was the visitors trying to get back in the game and Westlake finding ways to answer.
“Composure is the word,” Carling said. “We knew they were going to make runs because they are a good team, so the question was how would we respond. Sometimes when a double-digit lead shrinks, teams panic. We responded well. I never saw panic in their eyes. I’m really proud of how they dealt with the pressure.”
The Thunder led by as many as 13 points but Lehi didn’t go away, getting the lead down to just four points on a couple of occasions. The Pioneers couldn’t find a way to get any closer, however, and Westlake eventually pulled away.
“We never let up,” Shaw said. “They would make a shot and we would come back and follow right back by making a play.”
The final gasp for Lehi came early in the fourth quarter when the Pioneers got another “and-1” to make the score 53-47 for the Thunder.
For the next few minutes it would be all Westlake as the home team put together a 14-0 run to put the game away.
“A key for us was taking care of the basketball,” Carling said. “They have tremendous players and feed off of forcing turnovers. We had a few but for the most part we handled it really well. This is our sixth game and in the others we have ran a lot of sets. We couldn’t do that tonight. We had to just play in space and get the ball to the right places. I thought our shot selection was tremendous tonight.”
The Thunder were led by 31 points from junior center Hunter Phillips, while sophomore Willy Jensen added 14 points for Westlake.
Lehi got 16 points from senior forward Spencer Dean to lead the way in the losing effort.
The Pioneers got some solid outside shooting, knocking down 12 3-pointers, but couldn’t do enough to stay close down the stretch.
Although Westlake played fairly well, Carling knows is squad needs to continue to improve.
“We have started 5-1, so we have to deal with that success,” Carling said. “We need to stay humble and hungry, and keep trying to prove ourselves.”
The Thunder (5-1) next plays Payson on Dec. 19, while Lehi (2-5) hosts Cedar on Saturday at 5 p.m.