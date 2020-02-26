For the last three quarters of Wednesday’s 6A boys basketball quarterfinal showdown at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City between Westlake and No. 1-seed Davis, the Thunder gave the Darts everything they could ask for and more.
In fact, Westlake outscored Davis during those 24 minutes of action by a single point.
The problem for the Thunder, however, was that the first quarter was a disaster.
The Darts hit five 3-pointers while stifling the Westlake offense during that frame, building a 14-point lead. The Thunder mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback but the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Davis ended up with the 62-49 win.
“They came in as the No. 1 seed with a lot of kids who were here last year on a team that made it to the semifinals,” Westlake head coach Nate Carling said. “I think that experience got them through early while we might have been a little shell-shocked. When we settled in and realized we could play with them, we gave them a fight.”
The Thunder trailed 45-25 early in the final period before they maxxed out their pressure defense and rallied by forcing a bunch of Dart turnovers.
Westlake got the Davis advantage to just six points (55-49) late in the game but couldn’t get anything to drop late in the game and the Darts put the game away at the free throw line.
“I have a team with kids who have a lot of character,” Carling said. “They've shown that all year. They just keep coming back. They didn't get down on themselves and I didn't expect them to fold. I'm proud of the way they stayed with it and continued to fight.”
Westlake was led by 19 points and 11 rebounds from junior center Hunter Phillips, while Thunder junior guard Noah McCord added 14 points, seven assists and six steals.
While it wasn't the ending they wanted, Carling said his guys gained valuable experience from the quarterfinal matchup.
"We've been through so many battles this year and that's helped us," he said. "You can't simulate that experience. You just have to go through it to get it. We have a great group of juniors and sophomores whose experience will pay big dividends. But we wouldn't have been here without our two seniors, Parker Nelson and Kobe Shaw."
Davis advanced to face Lone Peak in the 6A state semifinals, which are scheduled to take place at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Friday at 7 p.m.