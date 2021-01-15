HIGHLAND — On paper, it was just the first of several region games for the Westlake boys basketball team.
But judging from the raucous sounds from their locker room after, Friday’s 79-78 win over Lone Peak meant a bit more.
After all, it was Lone Peak.
“There’s not a lot of teams that have come in here through the years and come away with a win,” said Westlake coach Nate Carling. “It’s such a great program and they made us earn every bit of that one, even with them being down one of their top players. It was a big win for us.”
Indeed the Knight program is one of the most decorated in Utah prep basketball history, having won multiple state championships while producing top collegiate talent through the years. As for Westlake, it’s a program that has flown under the radar, which is easy to do when paired with Lone Peak in Region 4, along with other top programs, such as American Fork, Pleasant Grove and Corner Canyon.
But the Thunder has played some very good basketball in recent years, and certainly served strong notice in Friday’s win.
“This is huge for us. Certainly, it’s just one region game, and we have a lot more tough games coming up, but any time you can beat Lone Peak, it’s huge,” Carling said. “We took a lot of punches from them tonight, which you always do, but fortunately we managed to punch back and escape out of here with a win.”
Perhaps the biggest counterpunch dealt by the Thunder was from Hunter Phillips, who managed a 3-point play inside to give his team a 73-68 lead with just 1:04 remaining. The play stemmed a mini 4-0 run by the Knights and a lot of momentum for the home team.
“Hunter came up big for us tonight, and especially there late,” Carling said. “He’s our big guy and we depend on him a lot down low to wear out teams and I think he did that tonight. He was definitely big for us late.”
Phillips finished with a team-high 23 points scored with teammate Noah McCord adding 18.
The play forced Lone Peak into a bit of a scramble, although it kept coming and coming until the final buzzer.
“Every game in Region 4 is going to be like this,” Carling said. “It’s so competitive and really fun. You can expect games like this every time we take the court, and hopefully we can manage to come out on top like we did tonight.”
The game-high point total went to Lone Peak’s Ethan Copeland, who scored from just about every spot on the floor, seemingly, en route to 35 total for the night.
“We just couldn’t get him to miss no matter what we tried out there,” Carling said of Copeland. “He’s a tremendous player and man, he made it tough for us tonight. A lot of their guys did, which you always expect from a Lone Peak team.”
Lone Peak led for most of the game, up until Westlake caught up at the end of the third quarter to tie things at 59-59 entering the final quarter. From there, Carling’s team managed to take a slight lead early in the fourth and then hold on until the final buzzer for the win.
With the win Westlake improves to 11-1 on the year and 1-0 in Region 4 play while Lone Peak drops to 8-3 and 0-1, respectively.
“We have a long way to go, and certainly have some things to work on, but we definitely feel we’re a top team in the state and capable of going a long way,” Carling said. “Beating a team like Lone Peak certainly helps prove what we’re capable of although there’s a lot of basketball yet to be played.”