For a high school boys basketball team that prides itself on playing great defense, surrendering 42 points in the first half is a disappointing showing.
Fortunately for Westlake in Friday night’s Region 4 home game against Pleasant Grove, it had the second half to make up for it.
The Thunder ramped up the defensive intensity after the break, quickly surging in front and then pulling away to defeat the Vikings, 73-62.
“We felt like we let things get away from us in the first half,” Westlake head coach Nate Carling said. “They came ready to play and were making shots. We weren’t proud of giving up 42 points, so we challenged our guys at halftime. We came out and only gave up 20 in the second half. We played aggressive and alert defense.”
Thunder senior guard Noah McCord said the key was to not give up open looks.
“We had more focus on closing out on shooters,” McCord said. “We gave up too many 3-pointers in the first half. We also had better help and more communication. We put in more effort and it worked.”
With Westlake ramping up the pressure, the Vikings went cold. Even open looks for Pleasant Grove just refused to drop, including a key 3-point attempt in the third quarter that swirled around the hoop two full times before spinning out.
The Thunder trailed by eight points late in the first half but got a 3-pointer from junior Kaden Hoppins to head into the locker room with some momentum.
The home team then kept rolling after the break as it scored 13 of the first 18 points, making it a 16-5 run that put Westlake in control.
“We’ve been playing together since we were in third grade,” McCord said. “When we get down, we just push through. Nothing is going to make us quit because we are such good friends and play for each other.”
Carling said that is probably the biggest key for his squad.
“This is a special group,” Carling said. “They are a pleasure to coach. They play with passion and they play for each other. The chemistry they have is special.”
Westlake is a balanced team, as was shown once again Friday night. The Thunder had four players in double figures: Senior forward Keilan Torkornoo had 21 points, senior guard Noah Madsen had 15, senior guard Kaleb Furey had 13 and McCord and 12.
“We are balanced inside and out,” Carling said. “These guys do a good job figuring out what they can do in each game. This is a really smart ball club and why we are good defensively. They figure out what is there and do things right.”
Pleasant Grove was led by 21 points from junior guard Jordan Ross, while senior center Isaac Vaha added 17. The Vikings were missing head coach Randy McAllister and a starter in Daniel Mitton due to COVID-19 quarantining.
Considering how talented Region 4 is in boys basketball, it’s remarkable that the Thunder just completed the first half of league play without losing a game.
“We are happy with where we are at,” Carling said. “Our region had six of the top seven teams in the RPI, so it’s really good. We are hungry to do something this year. We’ve never won region, so we really want to do that this year.”
Westlake (15-1, 5-0) will attempt to stay undefeated in Region 4 when it hosts Lone Peak on Feb. 5, while Pleasant Grove (14-4, 1-4) host American Fork the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.