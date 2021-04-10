Westlake head boys basketball coach Nate Carling has witnessed everything senior guard Noah McCord has done over the years to help the growth of the Thunder program.
There was still a moment in 2020-21, however, when McCord stood out even more than usual.
The Thunder were getting ready to face American Fork in the 6A semifinals, an opponent who had knocked off Westlake on its home floor in Saratoga Springs just a couple of weeks earlier.
McCord, however, made it clear to the entire team before the game how important it was to him that it didn’t happen again.
“They had ended our 16-game winning streak on our Senior Night,” Carling said in a phone interview last week. “I decided to let Noah McCord have the last word in the locker room before we went out on the court and he made a speech where he was very fired up. There is only so much you can do as a coach to get a team ready but when leadership comes from the players, it is very impactful. Letting him have that time propelled us to play very well in that game.”
McCord recalled that moment and talked about how hard it was to have lost to a team that was full of transfers when many of the Westlake players had been together a long time.
“I do not think that’s what high school basketball is about, especially from where I’m coming from,” McCord said. “I’ve got my childhood best friends on the court with me while those guys have guys that they met six months ago. That just didn’t sit right with me. I told my guys that I didn’t want to see all of our all of our hard work and the relationships that we’ve built end to a team who just got together recently. I think they had that same feeling about it because I got a great reaction. We were super pumped up and ready to go in that game.”
From some players, that type of vocal leadership in that type of circumstance might have been surprising — but not with McCord.
“In my 20 years of coaching, I’ve never had a kid who was as impressive in a locker room or in timeout situations,” Carling said. “He was unbelievable in those environments where people don’t see. He was constantly coaching, constantly motivating and communicating. It was with the intangibles where he was just remarkable.”
McCord’s leadership and team-oriented performance helped Westlake put together a phenomenal season as the Thunder went 21-4 and reached the 6A finals. That’s how he earned the 2020-21 Daily Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
Not surprisingly, McCord was quick to emphasize that the individual accolade really belongs to the Westlake team as a whole.
“I don’t really do it for the recognition,” McCord said. “I just kind of do it for the team. I always kind of had that goal to do the things that kind of go unnoticed, that don’t appear on the stat line. That means leading the team, being an emotional leader and just always having a teammate’s back. It’s making hustle plays and just going hard every play I can. That’s been a huge goal this year and I think that’s why I’ve seen my own personal improvement from this year.”
McCord’s steady presence and passion for the team was needed early on in the year when the Thunder lost star center Hunter Phillips to a knee injury. McCord recalled how the squad rallied for their hurt teammate.
“We just all got together and said none of of those things really matter,” McCord said. The only thing that matters is that we have to win this game for him. This whole game is dedicated to him. Because that was the focus of the game, I think that game was probably one of our best game just because we had so much to play for.”
It certainly helped Westlake to have a player with McCord’s basketball knowledge and background.
“Both of his brothers played Division I basketball players,” Carling said. “Noah has always kind of just grown up around the game and around Westlake basketball. His parents were very involved in the program. He’s not as gifted as physically as his older brothers but him being around the game as much as he has means he really understands how to play. He recognizes all the mental things that go into winning games. He is just a tremendous leader.”
McCord credited his older brothers for helping him become the player he is now.
“I don’t know if I really chose basketball or if it was just kind of always there for me,” McCord said. “From the earliest I can remember, I was in that environment. I do owe a ton of my success to my two brothers. They never, ever take it easy on me. I don’t know if I ever beat them in a game until I was a senior in high school. They were bigger than me, faster than me, better than me, so having those two to be able to play against every week, every day was, was a huge reason why I was able to play so hard. I’ve been taught that even if you’re not the most athletic or the most skilled, that doesn’t mean you can’t play harder and you can’t give it more heart.”
Being a fiery competitor like McCord is means that even though it has been more than a month, the sting of losing the championship to Davis is still very real.
“I don’t know if I can really put it into words,” McCord said. “Maybe I’ll look back on it later and be more accepting of it. But we know we could have and we know we should have won that game. No matter how much we accomplished beforehand, at least to me that pain of losing triples for me. We still had a great season. I still have no doubt that we’re an amazing team that the pain of coming up short hurts.”
McCord isn’t certain what the future will hold but knows that might be his final competitive basketball game. He is preparing to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Uruguay and is looking at some academic opportunities, maybe in math, when he returns.
He did say, however, that he might look at going into coaching.
“I would love to coach,” McCord said. “Whenever I’m asked what my dream job is, it’s always to be a coach. I don’t know if that’s in the cards for me. I think I’m going to have a lot of opportunities coming out of college that would be a little bit more financially stable, but if I ever had a chance to go coach an upper level college team or even worked my way up from the bottom of an NBA coaching staff, I would love it and I would take it in a heartbeat.”
His advice to the next generation of high school players is to take the time to learn how to communicate with the other athletes and with the coaches because it makes a big difference.
“I think communication is one of the most important things in life,” McCord said. “Communication is so valuable and that is something I definitely try to work on. That’s both on the emotional side but also on the floor. It’s being able to call out screens, being able to see things and tell you tell your teammates about it. Being able to talk to people is I think a skill that I have, and something that has really helped me succeed in, you know, different parts of my life.”