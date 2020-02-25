The Orem boys basketball team couldn't have asked for a much better start to Tuesday's 5A quarterfinal showdown against Woods Cross at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Led by eight points from senior center Collin Hegsted, the Tigers roared out to a 13-3 lead on the Wildcats midway through the first quarter.
But when Hegsted picked up his second foul and had to leave the game, the momentum shifted.
"Collin's second foul really changed the game," Orem head coach Perry Wildeboer said. "He couldn't play the same way. Before that he was able to be an anchor in the middle and it was harder for them to get to the rim."
Woods Cross quickly rallied, setting the stage for an exciting, back-and-forth contest as each team gave everything they had. In the end, however, it was the Wildcats that made the plays down the stretch and held off the Tigers to get the 80-75 win.
"Hats off to Woods Cross," Wildeboer said. "They are a really good team. They have balance and shooters and a good bench. I told my team before the game I thought Woods Cross might be the best team and we were able to stay close."
Orem led 71-70 late in the fourth quarter but missed shots and turnovers doomed the Tigers down the stretch as the Wildcats scored six straight points to seize control, then put the game away at the free-throw line.
Orem was led by 30 points from senior guard Taft Mitchell, while Hegsted added 12 points in limited action.
Wildeboer said he was proud of the 2019-20 Tiger squad for the way it developed toughness.
"We've come a long way," Wildeboer said. "We were a finesse team that became much tougher. I'm proud of how we pushed ourselves to get out of our comfort zones. We made huge strides and that's tough to do. They became guys who know how to battle. We've set a precedent to be a hard-nosed team. You have to have skill but sometimes will has a huge impact. Having a combination of that makes for great players."
Woods Cross advanced to take on Springville in the 5A semifinals at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.