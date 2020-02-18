Five 3-pointers in the first half is just what the American Fork Cavemen girls basketball team needed in its first round matchup with Northridge.
The Cavemen claimed a 54-38 victory over the Knights in the first round of the 6A girls basketball state playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Cavemen had four players score in double figures and drilled five 3-pointers in the first half as the offense came out clicking. At halftime, the Cavemen looked poised to cruise to victory leading by 19 and having its way with the Knights on both ends of the floor.
"When we're free flowing and playing with a sense of urgency-we play comfortable that way," American Fork head coach Jason Herrud said. "The girls were fired-up and ready to go. We just have to maintain that throughout the game."
The second half proved to be a different challenge for American Fork as the Cavemen struggled to keep their composure when the Knights started to hit shots and play better defense. American Fork was outscored 18-9 in the third quarter and saw its lead cut to eight at one point.
"In the second half we weren't as aggressive and a little too passive," Herrud said. "It was a real physical game. Sometimes we have a hard time adjusting to physical games the right way, but I'm proud of how we held our composure in the end."
Timely baskets by Pyper Cuff, Savanna Stringham and Abby Davis answered the Northridge rallies in the fourth quarter with clutch baskets at the rim thwarting any attempt of a Knight comeback.
Hot shooting from behind the arc helped the Cavemen jump out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter of play. A pair of 3-pointers from Emily Evans and another from Camylle Balderree led the Cavemen to a comfortable lead.
In the second quarter, American Fork took its game inside scoring at the rim six times in the quarter and pushing its lead to as many as 21 before holding off the second half rally from the Knights.
The Cavemen will now prepare to take on the No. 4 ranked Syracuse Titans in the second round of the state playoffs with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center next week.
"We've seen some of the best competition in the state already and Syracuse is another one of them," Herrud said. "We're just going to have to come out ready to play, take their best shot and see if it works."