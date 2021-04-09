Here are the top girls basketball players in Utah Valley in 2020-21:
2020-21 Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Kayla Jackson, Sr. G, Springville
The quintessential leader who did everything she could to make the team successful, averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 assists per game while making 56 3-pointers and playing key roles on defense as well as off the court as the Red Devils won the 5A title.
Offensive MVP: Maddie Warren, Sr. G, Lehi
Gifted scorer who could make defenses pay by beating them to the rim or knocking down long shots, as evidenced by her 13.3 points per game, 57 made 3-pointers, 2.8 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game.
Defensive MVP: Ally Blackham, Sr. G, Skyridge
A pesky defender who was relentless in going after the ball, averaging 4.7 steals per game as well as 11.6 points per game and 3.7 assists per game with 21 made 3-pointers.
Coach of the Year: Holli Averett, Springville
Got the Red Devils to buy in to playing tough defense and patient offense, forcing opponents to play their style as Springville went all the way to get the 5A championship.
2020-21 All-Valley team(alphabetical order)
Summer Christensen, So. G, Timpanogos
Do-it-all guard who paced her team with 14.2 points per game, 26 made 3-pointers, 3.7 assists per game, 4.1 steals per game.
Lauryn Deede, Sr. F, Springville
Vital interior presence who scored 8.2 points per game but also forced opponents into tough shots and cleaned the glass (6 rebounds per game).
Susan Fano, Sr. F, Westlake
Excellent finisher around the basket, scoring 9.5 points per game,and forcing defenses to be aware of her at all times.
Delany Gibb, Fr. G, Timpview
Explosive scorer who did it all as she poured in 17.1 points per game, had 37 made 3-pointers, grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game and tallied 3.4 steals per game.
Saige Gibb, Sr. G, Timpview
A steady presence who could score (13.3 points per game) and defend, although her season was limited by injuries.
Jamisyn Heaton, Jr. F, Lehi
Gifted athlete who set the tone physically inside but was also dangerous from long range (9.7 points per game, 23 made 3-pointers).
Halle Hester, Sr. G, Westlake
Fantastic shooter who could stretch defenses as she scored 8.4 points per game with 48 made 3-pointers.
Tori Hollingshead, Sr. C, Orem
Nearly an unstoppable force in the paint as she averaged 14.3 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 3.7 blocks per game.
Maile Hunt, Sr. C, Lone Peak
Defensive anchor who averaged 7 rebounds per game, 5.3 points per game and 1 block per game.
Makeili Ika, So. G, Lone Peak
Lightning-quick slasher who used her quickness to play big, scoring 9.9 points per game with 24 made 3-pointers and 3.2 assists per game.
Addisyn Johnson, Sr. C, Springville
Rock-solid post player who was a crucial physical presence, putting up 11.6 points per game and grabbing 6 rebounds per game.
Sheridan Liggett, So. F, Maple Mountain
Impressive all-around performer who could shoot or get to the basket, averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 assists per game with 24 made 3-pointers.
Eva Ongoongotau, Sr. G, Pleasant Grove
Incredible athlete who was tough to stop one-on-one (15.4 points per game, 27 made 3-pointers, 7.9 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game).
Kayla Porray, So. G, Springville
Defensive stopper who relished the challenge of slowing the top opposing guards, also averaged 5.8 points and 3 assists per game.
Macie Warren, Sr. G, Lehi
Intelligent player at both ends of the court who made big plays in a variety of ways (12.1 points per game, 25 made 3-pointers, 3 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game).
Sydney White, So. G, Mountain View
Rising star who scored in bunches (15 points per game, 32 made 3-pointers) but also got the job done on defense (2.7 steals per game).
Kailey Woolston, So. G, Lone Peak
Amazing shooter who was a threat from anywhere on the court as she tallied 18.8 points per game, had 43 made 3-pointers and was a 96% free throw shooter.
Honorable mention
American Fork: Callie Condie, Emily Evans
American Heritage: Isabel Stratton, Holly Brockbank, Hannah Van der Beek
ALA: Alexis Webster, Tiffany Tervort, Kenadi Morrill
Cedar Valley: Taylor Miyasaki, Naomi Nicholson, Megan Jensen, Anna Taumoepeau
Freedom Prep: Tameryn Koford, Emilia Chan
Lehi: Brinly Whiting, Lizzy Rees, Maci Wall
Lone Peak: Teuila Nawahine, Eva Chenn, Cherish Ferrell
Maeser: Janie Norris, Victoria Memmott
Maple Mountain: Kenley Nelson, Skylar Dennison, Kaylee Radford, Grace Knudsen
Merit: Brooke Dayley, Holly Brockbank, Angelina Tanner
Mountain View: Josie Jorgensen, Lilikoi Suguturaga, Bella Brooks
Orem: Bricia Hendry, Cami Ofahengaue
Payson: Melissa McCauley, Sarah Rowley, Kamryn Meek
Pleasant Grove: Heather Hamson, Addi Coon
Provo: Katy Clark, Abby Paulson, Sadie Edwards
Rockwell: Skiley Cluff, Klaya Bond, Jenna Bond
Salem Hills: Macklyn Mortenson, Kira Muir, Emma Willis
Skyridge: Cambree Blackham, Teagan Gray, Taylor Arnell
Spanish Fork: Staci Lomenick, Kayla Clark
Springville: Ellie Esplin, Madi Galbraith
Timpanogos: Katie Walker, Raygan Peterson
Timpview: Taya Cravens, Hinemoa Aston
UMA-CW: Emma Emfield
Wasatch: Rachel Noyce, Chiara Serre Rachael Heath
Westlake: Kayla Headrick, Jill Lundgren , Pyper Jacobs