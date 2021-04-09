Here are the top girls basketball players in Utah Valley in 2020-21:

2020-21 Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Kayla Jackson, Sr. G, Springville

Lone Peak girls basketball at Springville
Buy Now

Springville guard Kayla Jackson shoots the ball during a nonregion game against Lone Peak in Springville on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

The quintessential leader who did everything she could to make the team successful, averaging 13.2 points and 2.4 assists per game while making 56 3-pointers and playing key roles on defense as well as off the court as the Red Devils won the 5A title.

Offensive MVP: Maddie Warren, Sr. G, Lehi

Springville girls basketball vs. Lehi in 5A semifinals
Buy Now

Lehi senior guard Maddie Warren drives to the basket during the 5A semifinal game against Springville at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Gifted scorer who could make defenses pay by beating them to the rim or knocking down long shots, as evidenced by her 13.3 points per game, 57 made 3-pointers, 2.8 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game.

Defensive MVP: Ally Blackham, Sr. G, Skyridge

Skyridge girls basketball vs. Springville
Buy Now

Springville sophomore guard Ellie Esplin (left) tries to get away from Skyridge defenders Ally Blackham (center) and Cambrie Blackham during a nonregion girls basketball game between the Red Devils and the Falcons at Corner Canyon High in Draper on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

A pesky defender who was relentless in going after the ball, averaging 4.7 steals per game as well as 11.6 points per game and 3.7 assists per game with 21 made 3-pointers.

Coach of the Year: Holli Averett, Springville

5A Girls Basketball Championship - Farmington vs Springville 01
Buy Now

Springville head coach Holli Averett cuts down the net after the Red Devils defeated the Farmington Phoenix 39-38 in the 5A state championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Isaac Hale, Special to the Daily Herald

Got the Red Devils to buy in to playing tough defense and patient offense, forcing opponents to play their style as Springville went all the way to get the 5A championship.

2020-21 All-Valley team(alphabetical order)

Summer Christensen, So. G, Timpanogos

5A girls hoops 1st round: Timpanogos at Orem 11
Buy Now

Timpanogos' Summer Christensen (12) looks to pass the ball while she’s guarded by Orem guard Bricia Hendry (3) and guard Jade Mounga (25) during a game in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpanogos Timberwolves held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Orem High School. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Do-it-all guard who paced her team with 14.2 points per game, 26 made 3-pointers, 3.7 assists per game, 4.1 steals per game.

Lauryn Deede, Sr. F, Springville

5A Girls Basketball Championship - Farmington vs Springville 16
Buy Now

Springville's Lauryn Deede (32) goes up for a layup during the 5A state championship game between the Springville Red Devils and the Farmington Phoenix held at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Isaac Hale, Special to the Daily Herald

Vital interior presence who scored 8.2 points per game but also forced opponents into tough shots and cleaned the glass (6 rebounds per game).

Susan Fano, Sr. F, Westlake

Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Buy Now

Westlake forward Susan Fano goes up for a shot during the 56-48 Thunder loss to Lone Peak in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Excellent finisher around the basket, scoring 9.5 points per game,and forcing defenses to be aware of her at all times.

Delany Gibb, Fr. G, Timpview

Lehi girls basketball vs. Timpview
Buy Now

Timpview freshman Delaney Gibb drives to the basket during the Thunderbird loss at Lehi on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Explosive scorer who did it all as she poured in 17.1 points per game, had 37 made 3-pointers, grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game and tallied 3.4 steals per game.

Saige Gibb, Sr. G, Timpview

Lehi girls basketball vs. Timpview in 5A quarterfinals
Buy Now

Timpview senior guard Saige Gibb goes up for a shot during the 5A quarterfinal game against Lehi in Lehi on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

A steady presence who could score (13.3 points per game) and defend, although her season was limited by injuries.

Jamisyn Heaton, Jr. F, Lehi

Springville girls basketball vs. Lehi in 5A semifinals
Buy Now

Lehi junior forward Jamisyn Heaton drives to the basket during the 5A semifinal game against Springville at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Gifted athlete who set the tone physically inside but was also dangerous from long range (9.7 points per game, 23 made 3-pointers).

Halle Hester, Sr. G, Westlake

6A girls basketball quarterfinals - Bingham vs Westlake 06
Buy Now

Westlake guard Halle Hester (22) takes a shot during a quarterfinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Westlake Thunder and the Bingham Miners held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Fantastic shooter who could stretch defenses as she scored 8.4 points per game with 48 made 3-pointers.

Tori Hollingshead, Sr. C, Orem

Orem girls basketball vs. Fremont at Westlake tournament 1
Buy Now

Orem senior center Tori Hollingshead (20) goes up for a shot during the Tiger loss to Fremont at the Westlake tournament in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Nearly an unstoppable force in the paint as she averaged 14.3 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 3.7 blocks per game.

Maile Hunt, Sr. C, Lone Peak

Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake 2
Buy Now

Lone Peak junior center Maile Hunt (left) blocks a shot during the 43-28 Knight win at Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Defensive anchor who averaged 7 rebounds per game, 5.3 points per game and 1 block per game.

Makeili Ika, So. G, Lone Peak

6A girls basketball quarterfinals - Copper Hills vs Lone Peak 04
Buy Now

Lone Peak guard Makeili Ika (4) looks to pass the ball during a quarterfinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Lone Peak Knights and the Copper Hills Grizzlies held Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Lightning-quick slasher who used her quickness to play big, scoring 9.9 points per game with 24 made 3-pointers and 3.2 assists per game.

Addisyn Johnson, Sr. C, Springville

5A Girls Basketball Championship - Farmington vs Springville 15
Buy Now

Springville's Addisyn Johnson (33) talks with Kayla Jackson (3) during the 5A state championship game between the Springville Red Devils and the Farmington Phoenix held at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Isaac Hale, Special to the Daily Herald

Rock-solid post player who was a crucial physical presence, putting up 11.6 points per game and grabbing 6 rebounds per game.

Sheridan Liggett, So. F, Maple Mountain

Springville girls basketball vs. Maple Mountain
Buy Now

Springville sophomore Kayla Porray (right) knocks the ball loose from Maple Mountain junior Sheridan Liggett during the Region 8 game at Springville on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Impressive all-around performer who could shoot or get to the basket, averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 assists per game with 24 made 3-pointers.

Eva Ongoongotau, Sr. G, Pleasant Grove

Lone Peak girls basketball at Pleasant Grove 3
Buy Now

Pleasant Grove guard Eva Ongoongotau drives to the basket during the 47-33 Viking loss to Lone Peak in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Incredible athlete who was tough to stop one-on-one (15.4 points per game, 27 made 3-pointers, 7.9 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game).

Kayla Porray, So. G, Springville

Springville girls basketball vs. Maple Mountain
Buy Now

Springville sophomore Kayla Porray (10) defends a shot by Maple Mountain junior Sheridan Liggett during the Region 8 game at Springville on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Defensive stopper who relished the challenge of slowing the top opposing guards, also averaged 5.8 points and 3 assists per game.

Macie Warren, Sr. G, Lehi

Springville girls basketball vs. Lehi in 5A semifinals
Buy Now

Lehi senior guard Macie Warren dribbles the ball during the 5A semifinal game against Springville at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Intelligent player at both ends of the court who made big plays in a variety of ways (12.1 points per game, 25 made 3-pointers, 3 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game).

Sydney White, So. G, Mountain View

Salem Hills girls basketball vs. Mountain View
Buy Now

Mountain View sophomore Sydney White drives to the basket through a host of defenders during the 5A first round game against Salem Hills in Salem on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Rising star who scored in bunches (15 points per game, 32 made 3-pointers) but also got the job done on defense (2.7 steals per game).

Kailey Woolston, So. G, Lone Peak

Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Buy Now

Lone Peak sophomore guard Kailey Woolston shoots a shot during the 56-48 Knight win at Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Amazing shooter who was a threat from anywhere on the court as she tallied 18.8 points per game, had 43 made 3-pointers and was a 96% free throw shooter.

Honorable mention

American Fork: Callie Condie, Emily Evans

American Heritage: Isabel Stratton, Holly Brockbank, Hannah Van der Beek

ALA: Alexis Webster, Tiffany Tervort, Kenadi Morrill

Cedar Valley: Taylor Miyasaki, Naomi Nicholson, Megan Jensen, Anna Taumoepeau

Freedom Prep: Tameryn Koford, Emilia Chan

Lehi: Brinly Whiting, Lizzy Rees, Maci Wall

Lone Peak: Teuila Nawahine, Eva Chenn, Cherish Ferrell

Maeser: Janie Norris, Victoria Memmott

Maple Mountain: Kenley Nelson, Skylar Dennison, Kaylee Radford, Grace Knudsen

Merit: Brooke Dayley, Holly Brockbank, Angelina Tanner

Mountain View: Josie Jorgensen, Lilikoi Suguturaga, Bella Brooks

Orem: Bricia Hendry, Cami Ofahengaue

Payson: Melissa McCauley, Sarah Rowley, Kamryn Meek

Pleasant Grove: Heather Hamson, Addi Coon

Provo: Katy Clark, Abby Paulson, Sadie Edwards

Rockwell: Skiley Cluff, Klaya Bond, Jenna Bond

Salem Hills: Macklyn Mortenson, Kira Muir, Emma Willis

Skyridge: Cambree Blackham, Teagan Gray, Taylor Arnell

Spanish Fork: Staci Lomenick, Kayla Clark

Springville: Ellie Esplin, Madi Galbraith

Timpanogos: Katie Walker, Raygan Peterson

Timpview: Taya Cravens, Hinemoa Aston

UMA-CW: Emma Emfield

Wasatch: Rachel Noyce, Chiara Serre Rachael Heath

Westlake: Kayla Headrick, Jill Lundgren , Pyper Jacobs

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter:

@JaredrLloyd. Instagram:

@JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!