Provo, UT (84601)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.