Lone Peak owned the second quarter on Tuesday against Pleasant Grove, and that was enough.
After a slow start, the Knights outscored the Vikings 17-4 in the second period and earned a big 48-37 Region 4 victory.
“The second quarter really was the difference in the game,” Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner said. “We were able to find our groove offensively because of our defense. We forced more of our steals in that second quarter and we were able to convert on the offensive end.”
Pleasant Grove took a 6-4 lead after one quarter but the Lone Peak defense took over in the next eight minutes, causing multiple turnovers and picking up the pace on the offensive end. Kailey Woolston connected on a pair of 3-pointers and five other teammates scored as the Knights forged a 21-10 halftime lead.
“She (Woolston) is a scorer,” Warner said. “She has a knack to score and a knack for baskets. She knows how to get there and knows how to shoot. That was the difference for us and got us going in the second quarter.”
Pleasant Grove — behind the scoring of Eva Ongoototau and Heather Hamson — was able to keep the game close throughout the second half and pulled to within four, 22-18 early in the third quarter after baskets from Ongoototau and Hamson. But Lone Peak was able to pull out to a 31-20 lead at the end of the third and the Vikings could get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
One area that the Knights dominated was turnovers, causing 19 and giving up only six.
“We have certain pillars we want to hit every game,” Warner said. “That (turnovers) is one of them to keep us under 10. We definitely hit that pillar tonight and that was huge for us to take care of the basketball.”
Lone Peak (3-0 Region 4, 10-4 overall) turned in a balance scoring attack with Jane Leroy (12 points), Woolston (10), Makale Easton (10) and Abby Conlee (8) all making big baskets. The Knights play Friday at Corner Canyon.
Ongoototau (17) and Hamson (12) combined for 29 of Pleasant Grove’s 37 points. The Vikings (1-2, 10-5) will take on Skyridge on Friday.