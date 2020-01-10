Oh, no ... not again.
That thought was running through the mind of Cedar Valley head girls basketball coach Craig Morris in the third quarter of Friday’s Region 10 home game against Ogden.
The Aviators had seized control early and led by as many as 10 points, but a lightning-fast Tiger run had cut the Cedar Valley edge to just 32-31 late in the third quarter. Since the Aviators had seen leads disappear in some tough losses this year, Morris had every reason to be concerned.
But his players had an answer for the worries: Not this time.
Cedar Valley got a couple of defensive stops, then junior Madison Sullivan drilled a big 3-pointer and junior Mia Fisher stole the ball and put in a short jumper right before the end of the quarter to give the Aviators the momentum back.
Cedar Valley did the little things the rest the way and the lead never got below 6 points as the Aviators secured the 53-44 win.
“They scored 8 points in, like, a minute-and-a-half,” Morris said. “I called a timeout and told the girls that I knew they were tired but I needed them to give everything they could. They did that. They boxed out, they made bounce passes, they were patient and got the shots we wanted.”
He said the buckets from Sullivan and Fisher were crucial plays in keeping them momentum.
“Sometimes you need a little luck,” Morris said. “We had a couple of bounces go our way and we capitalized. When they came to the bench at the quarter, they were confident. It was like, we got this. When you keep fighting, eventually get the results you want.”
He explained that he often doesn’t go very deep on his bench but injuries and illness limited his options even more.
“Many of our girls played all but a minute or two,” Morris said. “They gave everything they could.”
He saw his girls step up and answer the call.
“Taylor Miyasaki hit some big shots but it was another play that made me confident that we were going to win,” Morris said. “She got hit with a screen and for some reason we didn’t switch. I saw her fight through it as hard as she could and close out on a shooter, preventing a basket. I knew we were going to be OK.”
Miyasaki ended up leading the way for the Aviators as she knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 18 points. Cedar Valley also got 11 points from junior guard Megan Jensen.
The Aviators went through some tough times early on but are now .500 in league play.
“We maybe aren’t fully executing everything yet but the effort and desire is there,” Morris said. “It’s manifesting how I asked them to manifest it. They did everything I asked tonight. We’re starting to hit our stride.”
Cedar Valley (3-10, 2-2) next plays at Tooele at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.