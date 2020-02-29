When a basketball team goes through a game with 10 fewer turnovers, nine more offensive rebounds and a staggering 20 more shots than its opponent, conventional wisdom would say that team would win comfortably.
But the simple reality is that the ball has to go in the basket.
The Springville girls squad simply couldn't find a way to get that to happen enough in Saturday's 5A state championship game against Highland as the Rams built a big first-half lead and ended up with the 46-34 win, giving Highland its first girls basketball title since 1984.
"We couldn't hit a shot," Red Devil head coach Holli Averett said. "We just couldn't buy a bucket. It was a tough shooting night but we kept fighting. Props to Highland. That's a great team that made the big shots and big plays."
While the Rams played pretty good defense, Springville got a lot of the same looks it had in previous state tournament games. For the game, however, the Red Devils ended up making just 8-of-49 shots (16.3%).
Highland, on the other hand, made 13-of-29 field-goal attempts (44.8 %) — including making buzzer-beating 3-pointers at the end of each of the first two periods — to overcome giving up 15 offensive rebounds and 21 turnovers.
Fouls also played a big role in the game as players from both sides worn down from three emotionally exhausting games in five days struggled to maintain proper defensive technique.
The contest was just 7-6 in favor of the Rams early in the second quarter when Springville junior forward Lauryn Deede picked up her second foul and had to go to the bench.
"That was huge," Averett said. "We had to go small and were really outsized. We tried to go zone but they got big plays when we did that. We really needed Lauryn in there with her size."
The Red Devils had a much tougher time slowing the Highland's inside game on defense and attacking the paint on offense for the rest of the half, allowing the Rams to pull away to build the 21-8 lead.
"We told the girls to keep playing their defense and to be confident," Averett said. "Our shooters needed to keep shooting and our posts needed to go up strong. We knew we had a chance. We had been in worse positions and come back."
Springville tried to rally in the second half by going inside and in doing so got Highland in foul trouble.
But the Red Devil offense just kept sputtering. Springville didn't make a shot from more than 10 feet out until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter and didn't make any of its 17 3-point attempts.
The Red Devils did get the Ram lead down to seven points in the final quarter and had the ball with a chance to really put the pressure on Highland. But, once again, an open outside shot came up short and the Rams maintained their advantage all the way to the finish.
"It would've been nice to get a few outside shots," Averett said. "We got good looks. If we'd just got one, it might have gotten the lid off for us."
Springville was led by 13 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Addisyn Johnson, while Deede added 11 points for the Red Devils.
Highland was paced by 14 points from senior forward Kaija Glasker.
Even though Springville suffered its second championship defeat in five years (also losing to Bountiful in 2016) and couldn't get its first title since 2014, Averett said she was thrilled with what her team was able to accomplish this season.
"I'm just so proud of these girls," Averett said. "They work so hard. I don't know if anyone believed we would be here. I didn't know what to expect but this is a great group of girls. I couldn't ask for better girls to coach."
She lauded the way seniors Ahna Hullinger, Rosy Stoddard and Evelyn Ethington set the tone for the season.
"Our three seniors were amazing," Averett said. "They were such great examples on and off the court. They were so supportive of everyone. I'm going to miss them a lot."
But the majority of the Red Devil squad will be back in 2020-21 and will be hungry to take the next step.
"We've been here now," Averett said. "We know this feeling and we know we don't want to feel it again. These girls are going to come back ready to work."