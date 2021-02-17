Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (14-3, 5-2)
A couple of losses have the Knights reeling a little bit. How will they bounce back?
2. Lehi (17-3, 10-0)
The Pioneers have one more tune-up game before starting what they hope to be a deep run in the 5A playoffs.
3. Springville (16-2, 11-0)
The Red Devils were really tested by Salem Hills but still found a way to win.
4. Skyridge (11-6, 6-2)
The road doesn't get easier for the Falcons as they close out the season against Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak.
5. Westlake (13-6, 5-3)
The Thunder played one of their better games and got a win over Skyridge to show for it.