Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner talks to her team during the 56-48 Knight win at Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (14-3, 5-2)

A couple of losses have the Knights reeling a little bit. How will they bounce back? 

2. Lehi (17-3, 10-0)

The Pioneers have one more tune-up game before starting what they hope to be a deep run in the 5A playoffs.

3. Springville (16-2, 11-0)

The Red Devils were really tested by Salem Hills but still found a way to win.

4. Skyridge (11-6, 6-2)

The road doesn't get easier for the Falcons as they close out the season against Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak.

5. Westlake (13-6, 5-3)

The Thunder played one of their better games and got a win over Skyridge to show for it.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

