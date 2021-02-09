Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (14-2, 5-1)
The Knights did enough defensively to hold off Westlake and stay in a tie for first.
2. Lehi (15-3, 8-0)
A win over Timpview Tuesday would virtually secure the Region 7 title for the Pioneers.
3. Springville (15-2, 10-0)
The Red Devil defense has been suffocating, only allowing opponents to score more than 30 points twice in league play.
4. Skyridge (10-5, 5-1)
The Falcons keep getting big league wins but can't look ahead to the Lone Peak rematch.
5. Westlake (11-6, 3-3)
The Thunder know they can play better than they have in both losses to Lone Peak.