Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner talks to her team during the 56-48 Knight win at Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (14-2, 5-1)

The Knights did enough defensively to hold off Westlake and stay in a tie for first.

2. Lehi (15-3, 8-0)

A win over Timpview Tuesday would virtually secure the Region 7 title for the Pioneers.

3. Springville (15-2, 10-0)

The Red Devil defense has been suffocating, only allowing opponents to score more than 30 points twice in league play.

4. Skyridge (10-5, 5-1)

The Falcons keep getting big league wins but can't look ahead to the Lone Peak rematch.

5. Westlake (11-6, 3-3)

The Thunder know they can play better than they have in both losses to Lone Peak.

