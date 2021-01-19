Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (10-1, 1-0)
The Knights made enough plays late to hold off Westlake's rally.
2. Lehi (11-3, 4-0)
The Pioneers have the first showdown with Timpview on the horizon.
3. Springville (9-2, 4-0)
No opponent has stayed within 20 points of the Red Devils in the last month.
4. Westlake (8-4, 0-1)
The Thunder let the Knights get too far in front but came back strong.
5. Skyridge (6-4, 1-0)
The Falcons will look to make a move when they host Westlake on Tuesday.