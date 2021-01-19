Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Buy Now

Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner talks to her team during the 56-48 Knight win at Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (10-1, 1-0)

The Knights made enough plays late to hold off Westlake's rally.

2. Lehi (11-3, 4-0)

The Pioneers have the first showdown with Timpview on the horizon.

3. Springville (9-2, 4-0)

No opponent has stayed within 20 points of the Red Devils in the last month.

4. Westlake (8-4, 0-1)

The Thunder let the Knights get too far in front but came back strong.

5. Skyridge (6-4, 1-0)

The Falcons will look to make a move when they host Westlake on Tuesday.

