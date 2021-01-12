Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (9-1)
The Knights now turn their attention to the big Region 4 battles.
2. Lehi (8-3, 2-0)
The Pioneers started Region 7 play with a couple of blowouts.
3. Springville (6-2, 2-0)
The Red Devils have four players averaging between seven and 14 points per game.
4. Westlake (7-3)
The Thunder can be dominating when they play their best.
5. Skyridge (5-4)
The Falcons have lost to four of the top teams in the state.