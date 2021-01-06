Lone Peak girls basketball at Springville
Buy Now

A Lone Peak player competes during a nonregion game at Springville on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now (as of games played Jan. 4, 2021):

1. Lone Peak (7-1)

Knights have won seven straight after season-opening loss.

2. Lehi (7-3)

Maddie and Macie Warren both average just under 13 points per game to lead the Pioneers.

3. Skyridge (5-2)

The Falcons look to get back on track after a couple of tough defeats.

4. Springville (5-2)

Only Red Devil losses are to Lone Peak and Skyridge.

5. Westlake (6-3)

The Thunder can be dominating when they play their best.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!