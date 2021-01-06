Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now (as of games played Jan. 4, 2021):
1. Lone Peak (7-1)
Knights have won seven straight after season-opening loss.
2. Lehi (7-3)
Maddie and Macie Warren both average just under 13 points per game to lead the Pioneers.
3. Skyridge (5-2)
The Falcons look to get back on track after a couple of tough defeats.
4. Springville (5-2)
Only Red Devil losses are to Lone Peak and Skyridge.
5. Westlake (6-3)
The Thunder can be dominating when they play their best.