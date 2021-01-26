Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (12-1, 3-0)

The Knights had to win ugly to knock off Pleasant Grove and stay unbeaten in Region 4.

2. Lehi (13-3, 6-0)

The Pioneers made enough plays to hold off the T'Birds, but it wasn't easy.

3. Springville (10-2, 5-0)

The Red Devils likely face their biggest region test at Maple Mountain on Tuesday.

4. Westlake (10-4, 2-1)

The Thunder hope they've turned a corner and will play more consistently.

5. Skyridge (7-5, 2-1)

The Falcons could change the Region 4 race by upsetting Lone Peak this week.

