Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (12-1, 3-0)
The Knights had to win ugly to knock off Pleasant Grove and stay unbeaten in Region 4.
2. Lehi (13-3, 6-0)
The Pioneers made enough plays to hold off the T'Birds, but it wasn't easy.
3. Springville (10-2, 5-0)
The Red Devils likely face their biggest region test at Maple Mountain on Tuesday.
4. Westlake (10-4, 2-1)
The Thunder hope they've turned a corner and will play more consistently.
5. Skyridge (7-5, 2-1)
The Falcons could change the Region 4 race by upsetting Lone Peak this week.