Lone Peak girls basketball at Westlake
Buy Now

Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner talks to her team during the 56-48 Knight win at Westlake in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (17-3, 8-2)

The Knights earned a high seed in the 6A playoffs but can't afford to have any missteps. 

2. Lehi (19-3, 12-0)

The Pioneers head to the 5A tournament on a 16-game winning streak.

3. Springville (18-2, 13-0)

The Red Devils haven't lost to a single 5A team in 2020-21 but could only get the No. 3-seed at state.

4. Westlake (15-6, 7-3)

How well did the Region 4 competition prepare the Thunder for the 6A playoffs?

5. Skyridge (12-7, 7-3)

Sisters Ally and Cambree Blackham get this one chance to compete in the state tournament together.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!