Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (17-3, 8-2)
The Knights earned a high seed in the 6A playoffs but can't afford to have any missteps.
2. Lehi (19-3, 12-0)
The Pioneers head to the 5A tournament on a 16-game winning streak.
3. Springville (18-2, 13-0)
The Red Devils haven't lost to a single 5A team in 2020-21 but could only get the No. 3-seed at state.
4. Westlake (15-6, 7-3)
How well did the Region 4 competition prepare the Thunder for the 6A playoffs?
5. Skyridge (12-7, 7-3)
Sisters Ally and Cambree Blackham get this one chance to compete in the state tournament together.