Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Westlake (11-0)

The Thunder just keep finding ways to win — usually very comfortably.

2. Lehi (11-0, 3-0)

The Pioneers appear to have a huge edge in Region 7 — but they can’t start coasting.

3. Skyridge (10-2)

The Falcons got a wake-up call with the loss to Herriman, so now they have to bounce back stronger.

4. Pleasant Grove (9-3)

The Vikings got some flaws exposed that they can work on before league play starts.

5. Lone Peak (7-4)

The Knights still have another week to refine things before starting Region 4 action against top-ranked Westlake.

