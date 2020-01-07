Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Westlake (11-0)
The Thunder just keep finding ways to win — usually very comfortably.
2. Lehi (11-0, 3-0)
The Pioneers appear to have a huge edge in Region 7 — but they can’t start coasting.
3. Skyridge (10-2)
The Falcons got a wake-up call with the loss to Herriman, so now they have to bounce back stronger.
4. Pleasant Grove (9-3)
The Vikings got some flaws exposed that they can work on before league play starts.
5. Lone Peak (7-4)
The Knights still have another week to refine things before starting Region 4 action against top-ranked Westlake.