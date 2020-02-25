Lehi girls basketball at Mountain View 02
The Lehi bench celebrates a last-second score from a teammate to end a game between the Mountain View Bruins and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mountain View High School in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lehi (22-0, 12-0): The Pioneers showed their depth as they overcame foul trouble to defeat Spanish Fork.

2. Lone Peak (18-4, 10-0): The battle between the Knights and Copper Hills in the 6A quarterfinals on Wednesday should be a good one.

3. Westlake (18-4, 6-4): The Thunder held off Jordan in the 6A second round but the road just gets tougher from here on out.

4. Skyridge (17-6, 6-4): The Falcons will need to be at their best to defeat a good Syracuse team in the 6A quarterfinals.

5. Springville (19-6, 11-3): The Red Devils had to battle but edged Bountiful to join Lehi, Salem Hills and Mountain View in the 5A quarterfinals.

