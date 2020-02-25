Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lehi (22-0, 12-0): The Pioneers showed their depth as they overcame foul trouble to defeat Spanish Fork.
2. Lone Peak (18-4, 10-0): The battle between the Knights and Copper Hills in the 6A quarterfinals on Wednesday should be a good one.
3. Westlake (18-4, 6-4): The Thunder held off Jordan in the 6A second round but the road just gets tougher from here on out.
4. Skyridge (17-6, 6-4): The Falcons will need to be at their best to defeat a good Syracuse team in the 6A quarterfinals.
5. Springville (19-6, 11-3): The Red Devils had to battle but edged Bountiful to join Lehi, Salem Hills and Mountain View in the 5A quarterfinals.