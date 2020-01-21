Lehi girls basketball at Mountain View 02
Buy Now

The Lehi bench celebrates a last-second score from a teammate to end a game between the Mountain View Bruins and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mountain View High School in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lehi (15-0, 6-0)

The Pioneers have three junior stars all averaging in double figures, making it tough for opponents to slow them down.

2. Skyridge (12-2, 2-0)

The Falcons have three players who have made more than 24 3-pointers this season, which forces defenses to stretch the floor.

3. Lone Peak (9-4, 2-0)

The Knights appear to be rolling but Pleasant Grove has the size and guard play to test them.

4. Westlake (12-2, 0-2)

The young Thunder squad got a big wake-up call last week, so how will it respond?

5. Pleasant Grove (10-4, 1-1)

The Vikings can move back up if they can get past Lone Peak.

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!