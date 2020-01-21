Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lehi (15-0, 6-0)
The Pioneers have three junior stars all averaging in double figures, making it tough for opponents to slow them down.
2. Skyridge (12-2, 2-0)
The Falcons have three players who have made more than 24 3-pointers this season, which forces defenses to stretch the floor.
3. Lone Peak (9-4, 2-0)
The Knights appear to be rolling but Pleasant Grove has the size and guard play to test them.
4. Westlake (12-2, 0-2)
The young Thunder squad got a big wake-up call last week, so how will it respond?
5. Pleasant Grove (10-4, 1-1)
The Vikings can move back up if they can get past Lone Peak.