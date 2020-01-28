Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lehi (16-0, 7-0): How dominant are the Pioneers right now? The closest game for Lehi in region play so far was a 16-point win.
2. Lone Peak (11-4, 4-0): The Knights managed to stay atop the standings in the extremely competitive Region 4.
3. Skyridge (13-3, 3-1): The Falcons dropped a heartbreaker at home to Pleasant Grove Friday but can’t let it affect them as they face Lone Peak Tuesday.
4. Pleasant Grove (11-5, 2-2): The Vikings played extremely well in their loss at Lone Peak and win at Skyridge.
5. Westlake (14-2, 2-2): The Thunder took care of business and now have a chance to move back up the rankings.