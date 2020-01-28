Lehi girls basketball at Mountain View 02
The Lehi bench celebrates a last-second score from a teammate to end a game between the Mountain View Bruins and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mountain View High School in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lehi (16-0, 7-0): How dominant are the Pioneers right now? The closest game for Lehi in region play so far was a 16-point win.

2. Lone Peak (11-4, 4-0): The Knights managed to stay atop the standings in the extremely competitive Region 4.

3. Skyridge (13-3, 3-1): The Falcons dropped a heartbreaker at home to Pleasant Grove Friday but can’t let it affect them as they face Lone Peak Tuesday.

4. Pleasant Grove (11-5, 2-2): The Vikings played extremely well in their loss at Lone Peak and win at Skyridge.

5. Westlake (14-2, 2-2): The Thunder took care of business and now have a chance to move back up the rankings.

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.