Lehi girls basketball at Mountain View 02
Buy Now

The Lehi bench celebrates a last-second score from a teammate to end a game between the Mountain View Bruins and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mountain View High School in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lehi (20-0, 11-0): The Pioneers withstood the Timpview charge and is one game away from an unbeaten regular season.

2. Lone Peak (15-4, 8-0): The Knights have done an impressive job surviving Region 4 unscathed -- so far. They aren't through yet..

3. Skyridge (15-5, 5-3): The Falcons have two more big opportunities this week to close out the regular season on a high.

4. Westlake (17-3, 5-3): The Thunder may be young but having faced the tests of Region 4 should be confident heading down the stretch.

5. Salem Hills (15-5, 11-1): The Skyhawks moved in front in Region 8 but now have to earn it as they face Maple Mountain and Wasatch.

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.