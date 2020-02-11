Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best girls basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lehi (20-0, 11-0): The Pioneers withstood the Timpview charge and is one game away from an unbeaten regular season.
2. Lone Peak (15-4, 8-0): The Knights have done an impressive job surviving Region 4 unscathed -- so far. They aren't through yet..
3. Skyridge (15-5, 5-3): The Falcons have two more big opportunities this week to close out the regular season on a high.
4. Westlake (17-3, 5-3): The Thunder may be young but having faced the tests of Region 4 should be confident heading down the stretch.
5. Salem Hills (15-5, 11-1): The Skyhawks moved in front in Region 8 but now have to earn it as they face Maple Mountain and Wasatch.