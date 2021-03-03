It’s not easy to find the perfect balance as a defender on a last-second shot in a three-point game.
If you back off too far, it leaves the opponent open for the game-tying 3-pointer. If you get up too close, you risk being called for the foul and sending your counterpart to the free-throw line with a chance to tie.
Lehi senior guard Maddie Warren, however, is about as savvy as they come.
She was able to time her positioning perfectly during Wednesday’s 5A quarterfinal home game against Timpview, getting her hand up and deflecting the ball before it could be released.
That block as time expired allowed the Pioneers to escape with the 46-43 win over the Thunderbirds and advance to the semifinals.
“I’m almost speechless,” Timpview head coach Sean Seastrand said. “I said that Timpview might be one of the best teams in our bracket. I told our girls all week that it was going to be a dogfight, one that would come down to the end. It was one of those games where every possession was the most important in the world.”
Warren said she wasn’t nervous going into the final possession of the game, even though the outcome was still in doubt.
“I knew our team could guard and lock them down,” Warren said. “We just couldn’t let them get a 3-pointer. We had to play good defense and keep our hands up. I was able to get the ball while it was still in the pocket and keep it from getting off cleanly.”
Timpview head coach Aimee Dorais said she was proud of the fact that her team worked hard enough to get three different chances on its final possession. It was just unfortunate that they couldn’t get the game-tying shot.
“It’s playoff basketball,” Dorais said. “Sometimes when it is a 50-50 play, you call heads and it comes up tails. The effort was there to give us the chance and that’s who these kids are. We only played six games with our full lineup, so they got accustomed to fighting through adversity.”
Trailing by three, the Thunderbirds got the ball after a Lehi missed free throw and attacked with under 15 seconds to play. Timpview got in to the lane and dished to the corner for an open look from beyond the arc.
Although that shot didn’t drop, the visitors crashed the board and the ball went out off a Pioneer player.
Timpview had eight seconds to set up a play, but the ensuing possession turned into a scramble before Lehi knocked the ball out of bounds.
With just 2.5 seconds left, the Thunderbirds got the ball in the hands of star freshman Delaney Gibb (who tied for the scoring lead for Timpview with 15 points including three 3-pointers).
She looked to get to a step-back 3-pointer but Warren was able to get enough of it to give Lehi the win.
“Delaney is a very talented player,” Warren said. “We have a lot of respect for her. We knew we had to shut her down.”
The Pioneers had a couple of moments during the game when they built a little bit of a cushion and seemed poised to seize control, but every time the T’Birds found a way to answer.
“It was a game of streaks,” Dorais said. “Lehi would go on its runs but then the tenacity of our guards would get us back into it. They just got the last run and that ended up burying us.”
Warren ended up leading the way for the Pioneers as she poured in 21 points, while her twin sister, senior guard Macie Warren, scored 14.
The Timpview sisters of Delaney Gibb and senior Saige Gibb had 15 points apiece.
The Thunderbirds weren’t quite able to pull off the big upset but Dorais said her girls should be proud of everything they accomplished.
“What I take away from this season is to set your goals high,” Dorais said. “You might not always reach them but as Vince Lombardi said, when you strive for perfection you can become excellent along the way.”
Lehi moves on to face Springville in the 5A semifinals, a team that defeated the Pioneers earlier in the year.
“We have to go in and play our game, play as a team,” Maddie Warren said. “We’ve been there before, so we know what it is going to be like.”
The semifinal game is scheduled to take place at Salt Lake Community College on Friday at 3:45 p.m. For complete details including ticket information, go to http://UHSAA.org.