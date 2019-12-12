According to the girls basketball record book on the Utah High School Activities Association web page, Emery made the most three-pointers ever in a girls basketball game when the Spartans hit 17 in a game against Manti in January of 2016.
The Lehi girls basketball team couldn’t quite match that mark in Thursday’s non-region game at Pleasant Grove — but the Pioneers came awfully close.
Lehi knocked down an impressive 15 shots from beyond the arc — tying for the No. 2 mark for single-game 3-pointers — as they pulled away from the Vikings to get the 68-43 victory.
“This goes back to last April,” Pioneer head coach Aubrey Van Pelt said. “We knew coming into this year that we would have to stretch the floor, so we challenged the girls to work on their shooting. They spent hours and hours in gyms on their own time. They put in the work and now they are reaping the benefits.”
Leading the outside shooting barrage was junior guard Brinly Whiting and junior guard Lila Galeai, each of whom hit four treys.
“We got energy from the bench, from everywhere,” Whiting said. “It resulted in adrenaline and focus. Making that many shots shows our hard work has paid off. We’ve worked hard on our shots and worked hard in practice. It paid off tonight.”
Van Pelt said Whiting earned the right to have a fantastic shooting night with all the work she personally has put in.
“She has struggled and struggled and kept at it,” Van Pelt said. “She was one of the players we challenged to get better and she bought in. It’s so cool for her to go out and see the results. She worked to get to this point and that’s what makes it so cool.”
Pleasant Grove head coach Jeanine Reeves credited Lehi for taking advantage of their looks.
“Lehi was on fire,” Reeves said. “We knew they could shoot so we tried to put in a 3-2 zone defense. We had the height but they are very good shooters.”
The Viking height advantage was something that concerned Van Pelt and the Pioneers, particularly with regards to rebounding.
“We knew we had to win the rebounding battle, had to out-physical and out-tough them,” Van Pelt said. “We have had the luxury of being tall in the past but this year we had to sell the girls on out-hustling and out-working the other team. We played great, lock-down defense and that helped us get more possessions.”
Lehi started well and built an early lead, but Pleasant Grove rallied to make it a 3-point game early in the second quarter.
But the Pioneers answered with a 19-4 run including four 3-pointers to close out the half and go into the break with a substantial cushion.
The Vikings tried to find some answers but Lehi’s consistent shooting (the Pioneers made at least three treys in each quarter) kept the home team from closing the gap.
“We had girls who stepped up and played hard,” Reeves said. “We have to learn to defend better against outside shooting. We don’t need to help as much but we need to get out on shooters.”
Lehi stayed unbeaten on the year but both Whiting and Van Pelt know the Pioneers can’t plateau this early in the season.
“We have to play better,” Whiting said. “We need to work hard and improve every chance we get in every game.”
Van Pelt added: “We can’t settle. We have to keep getting better because we will play more good, physical, aggressive teams. We’ve got to keep improving.”
Lehi (6-0) next play at Mountain Ridge on Dec. 17, while Pleasant Grove (4-1) hosts Spanish Fork on Friday.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.