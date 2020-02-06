With a perfect 10-0 record in Region 7, the Lehi girls basketball team has had a number of games where it has built an overwhelming lead and was able to cruise to victory.
So when the Pioneers went to Timpview on Thursday and found themselves deadlocked at 38-38 in the fourth quarter in the battle for first place in the league standings, it was a situation Lehi hadn’t been in very much recently.
When the Pioneers had to make plays, they still found a way to get the job done.
A couple of aggressive drives by Lehi junior guard Maddie Warren resulted in a quick 5-point run by the visitors and the Thunderbirds just couldn’t find a way to respond. The Pioneers then put the game away at the foul line to get the 51-42 victory and remain undefeated.
“That was really good for us,” Warren said. “In a game like that, your adrenaline is high and you are feeding off the crowd and each other. You have to feed off that energy.”
Lehi head coach Aubrey Van Pelt said her team needs these types of tests if they want to be ready for the challenges that await in the upcoming 5A state tournament.
“We need to have games like that,” she said. “It made us dig deep, get rebounds and execute offensively. It forced all of the players to step up.”
Timpview had done an excellent job of slowing the high-speed Pioneer transition game for much of the second half, forcing Lehi to grind through half-court sets.
With the score tied, Warren was able to get out and run after securing a missed shot by Timpview. She drove toward the basket and drew a pair of Thunderbird defenders, so she flipped the ball out to her twin sister, junior guard Macie Warren, for a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner.
“I had chills when that shot went in,” Maddie Warren said. “It was awesome. I just knew she was there. I didn’t even have to look. That’s the connection we have.”
Van Pelt she felt relieved when Macie Warren’s trey went in since it meant her team was back in front — but she also was confident that her squad could’ve kept getting defensive stops if it had needed to.
After another Timpview miss, Maddie Warren was able to get past the Thunderbird defense and get to the rim for a layup.
“The keys were that on defense we had to help each other and get rebound,” Maddie Warren said. “Offensively we needed to up the tempo, push the ball and do what was working for us.”
Lehi seized control early in the game and led by as many as 11 points but even though Timpview was never able to go in front, the Thunderbirds stayed close and put tremendous pressure on Lehi.
“For us as a team, we have found our best successes when it is a battle of effort,” Timpview head coach Aimee Dorais said. “When we made our run in the second half to get back in the game, it wasn’t perfect or even pretty — but we won the battle of effort. If we decide to make that the pinnacle of what we do on every possession, we’re going to be super-competitive in every game.”
One of the keys for the home team was being aggressive on the offensive glass.
“We knew coming in that Lehi usually takes a lot more shots than its opponents,” Dorais said. “We were looking for a way to close that gap and offensive rebounds were a way to do that.”
In the end, however, the Pioneers got just enough ways to get the win.
Macie Warren led the way for Lehi with 16 points, while Maddie Warren added 15 points and junior forward Lila Galeai finished with 12 points.
Timpview was led by 12 points apiece from senior forwards Kinsley Barrington and Aliyeh Arshad.
The Pioneers (20-0, 11-0) will look to finish the regular season unbeaten when they play at Timpanogos on Feb. 11, while Timpview (10-10, 8-2) hosts Mountain Ridge the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.