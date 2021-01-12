LEHI — The Lehi girls basketball is loaded with experience and talent, with all of it working in concert on Tuesday in its 47-28 win over region rival Mountain View.
Led by senior twins Maddie and Macie Warren, the Pioneers were clicking on all cylinders in the type of efficient basketball exercised during games throughout the year, or at least during half of the games, according to Lehi coach Sean Seastrand.
“For some reason we just don’t really kick in and get it going until the second half,” said Seastrand, who is in his first year as head coach. “So yeah, we have some things we need to continue to figure out after this one.”
Fortunately for Seastrand, Lehi’s surge in Tuesday’s win lasted a bit more than one half.
Leading just 18-15 with the second quarter winding down, the Pioneers reeled off seven straight points to build a big 25-15 lead at the half.
The momentum gained toward the end of the first half culminated into a big 11-1 run in the third quarter and a commanding 36-19 lead entering the game’s final eight minutes of play.
“We’ve had a lot of really good third quarters this year, and this one tonight is certainly up there,” Seastrand said. “We just seem to be more energetic out of the half than we are to start the game, which is both good and bad.”
Curiously, Seastrand refuses to credit himself for consistently genius half-time adjustments.
“It’s not at all that. If anything, it’s the opposite,” Seastrand said, with a laugh. “I’m trying my best to stay out of the way and let these girls play, and we have girls this year who are really, really good and experienced.”
As mentioned, it’s the Warren twins leading the way, much like they have in each of their four years playing at Lehi. In Tuesday’s win it was Maddie leading the way with 14 points scored while Macie chipped in six.
But as it is in most occasions, the final stats only tell part of the story.
“Nobody ever talks about how great of leaders those two girls are,” Seastrand said of the Warren twins. “I mean, they’re phenomenal leaders in every way. This my 11th year coaching high school basketball and those two are as good at leading a basketball team as anyone I’ve been around. So it’s fun and easy for me to just let them run the show.”
Also contributing big for Lehi in the win were Jamisyn Heaton, who scored 14 points and Brinly Whiting who added seven.
“We have a very, very experienced team with a potential to go all the way,” Seastrand said. “I mean, it’s no secret what our expectations are this year and tonight’s win was a big step in meeting those expectations by beating a very good and underrated Mountain View team.”
Mountain View was led by Kate Shirts and her team-high nine points scored.
With the win, Lehi improves to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in Region 7 play. Mountain Veiw falls to 5-7 and 1-3, respectively, with the loss.