When a high school girls basketball team features star power like Lehi has in seniors Maddie Warren and Macie Warren, as well as junior Jamisyn Heaton, it can be easy to focus on the big names.
But as the Pioneers proved in Thursday night’s tough, physical battle at Timpview, they have other athletes who also know how to step up and make big plays.
Lehi got key fourth-quarter plays from junior Maci Wall, freshman Sammi Love and senior Lizzy Rees that allowed the Pioneers to create a little separation and hold on for the 51-44 win over the Thunderbirds.
“I think our depth is an underrated part of our team,” Lehi head coach Sean Seastrand said. “Everyone knows the Warrens — who are really good and really fun to coach — but they don’t know the depth that we have. Brinly Whiting was playing her heart out on defense, while Rees is the smallest player on the court and comes up with three big offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. The girls have stepped up and filled their roles.”
The Pioneers were locked in a tight battle against a determined Thunderbird squad and clung to a 38-37 lead early in the final quarter.
That was when Love got a wide-open shot on the wing and confidently knocked down the 3-pointer.
Wall came up big on the next couple of trips down the court, scoring a pair of layups to help Lehi maintain a 45-39 advantage.
Although the Pioneers missed some foul shots down the stretch, Rees red the ball perfectly off the rim on three occasions, giving her team extra possessions and not allowing Timpview to rally.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Seastand said. “Going on the road against a tough team, we knew this was a huge opportunity to assert ourselves. It was a slugfest, one that was sloppy at times from both teams. That’s what happens when you have two teams fighting hard.”
Thunderbird head coach Aimee Dorais said she felt like her team had its opportunities to be there at the end.
“All you want to do as a coach is put your team in position to be basketball players themselves,” Dorais said. “The toughness and guts our girls brought tonight was top-notch. I think the lack of finishing plays was on me not tying up loose ends in my preparation. We talked a lot about defense this week and we’ve been putting up a lot of points. When you go against Division-I players, however, things are different. I’m excited to prepare for the next time.”
Both Dorais and Seastrand felt like the matchup was a huge stepping stone for both of their teams, which have big aspirations.
“These Lehi matchups are some of my favorites every year,” Dorais said. “It’s not just their talent or their energy. There is something about these region rivalry games that create a playoff atmosphere. They prepare us for state more than any other games we play. Our team was craving getting this experience and figuring out what it takes to win.”
Seastrand said it is “hard to overstate how important it is to have these games.”
“You have to make those key plays to win these games,” he said. “Sometimes there is some luck involved. But it is awesome to come in against a good team and do what we need to do in the fourth quarter. That’s huge for us.”
Lehi (13-3, 6-0) next heads on the road to play at Mountain Ridge on Jan. 26 while Timpview (10-4, 4-1) hosts Mountain View the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.