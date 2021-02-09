It’s never easy to come from behind against a girls basketball team as good as Lehi but heading into the final minutes of the third quarter in Tuesday night’s Region 7 battle at Lehi, Timpview appeared to have pulled it off.
The Thunderbirds had been down 29-16 late in the first half but had the ball down by three just a quarter later. The Timpview offense earned an open look from beyond the arc and the visitors were just an inch or two from tying the game at 39.
This Pioneer squad, however, isn’t one to panic.
Lehi senior guard Macie Warren aggressively attacked the basket, got fouled with 0.9 seconds left in the quarter, then made both foul shots.
The Pioneers then scored on a jump shot by Macie Warren’s twin sister, Maddie Warren, on the first possession of the final frame and Lehi was on its way to the 66-48 victory.
“It went from being a tight game to us blowing things open,” Pioneer head coach Sean Seastrand said. “I have a team that responds well to other team’s runs. It’s a pleasure for me to coach them because of that maturity.”
Macie Warren said it’s a great feeling to see her squad come up big in those moments when the game is on the line.
“That was when I knew we were going to win,” Macie Warren said. “That was probably one of the most competitive games of the year for us and that’s going to help us at state. We found the energy we needed and I knew we were going to come out on top.”
On the other side, Timpview head coach Aimee Dorais felt like her athletes gave themselves a chance.
“The final score doesn’t reflect the intensity of that game,” Dorais said. “I’m proud of the effort we played with for the majority of the night. The brilliance of Lehi is that they force mistakes you don’t usually make. We got away with it for a while but then the floodgates opened and they pulled away.”
She also said that it’s a tough to be down to the Pioneers because of how quick their guards are.
“You have to try and get quick stops but that also spread out our defense,” Dorais said. “That was when the Warrens did what the Warrens do. They were phenomenal.”
The home team countered the Timpview zone in the first half by hitting four 3-pointers as the Pioneers went up early, but the Thunderbirds used the long ball to rally as well.
Timpview knocked down back-to-back treys to end the first half, then added another in the third quarter to narrow the gap.
In the end, however, Lehi’s ability to get to the rim proved to be too much to overcome for the T’Birds. The Pioneers made four layups as part of the 16-5 to start the fourth quarter that gave Lehi the separation it needed.
“This is a group of seniors and experienced juniors,” Seastrand said. “Timpview made their run but all we had to say to them was that we weren’t playing well enough. We kept running the same things and they stepped up to the challenge.”
With the victory, the Pioneers secured the Region 7 title as they lead second-place Timpview by three games.
“We had two big goals and one of them was to win region, which we have accomplished,” Seastrand said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done. It’s been a fun group to see push themselves and step forward.”
Macie Warren said she’s proud that Lehi has now won three straight league crowns.
“It means a lot,” she said. “I’m happy we were able to do it my senior year.”
The Pioneers (16-3, 9-0) next play at Mountain View on Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Thunderbirds (12-6, 6-3) will host Alta on Saturday at 2 p.m.