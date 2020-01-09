The Lehi girls basketball team is vertically challenged.
No one on the roster is listed at more than 5-foot-9, so by necessity, the Pioneers need to push the tempo and shoot 3-pointers.
So far this season, that’s a pretty good game plan.
Top-ranked (5A) and undefeated Lehi romped past Mountain View on Thursday, knocking down 15 3-pointers in a 79-41 win. Maddi Warren made six triples and led the Pioneers with 24 points. Jamisyn Heaton (14 points) and Apelila Galeai (13) each made three 3-pointers as the visitors raced to a 20-3 first quarter lead.
“We have to play that way,” Lehi coach Aubrey Van Pelt said. “In the past we’ve had size but coming into this season we knew we were going to have to play the Golden State kind of game and tempo. The girls have worked their butts off this summer and put in so much to get to the point they are at. Now they’re reaping the rewards. We have so many imperfections we need to work on but the girls are following the game plan and doing the right things.”
Lehi (4-0 Region 7, 12-0 overall) has rarely been challenged this season. The Pioneers have won their 13 games by an average of 32 points. In Region 7 play, the margin has been 40 points. Lehi’s closest game was a 67-61 win against Class 6A Lone Peak.
The game against Mountain View was over early. The Pioneers forced 11 first quarter turnovers and turned a 20-3 first quarter lead into a 32-3 bulge at the 4:45 mark of the second after a 3-pointer by Heaton.
Sami Suguturaga led Mountain View (1-2, 4-9) with 18 points, 11 in the fourth quarter.
For the second time this season, Lehi flirted with the state record for 3-pointers, which is 17 by Emery in 2016. The Pioneers have made 127 3-pointers this season and are on pace to break the state record of 172 set by Morgan in 2014.
Getting her team to stay focused throughout blowouts is a challenge for Van Pelt and her coaching staff.
“That’s the very thing we talked about yesterday,” Van Pelt said. “They are very driven and very motivated. We just have to keep their focus on getting better every day. The easy thing about these girls is they honestly know when they have given their best or if they haven’t. The hardest thing is going to be holding them accountable to that standard with maybe not the resistance that they may experience later on down the road.
“They see a goal that they have in sight. We’re going to have to be really good at day to day practices. We have to mix it up and make it fun and challenging them in different ways.”
The Pioneers -- the No. 1 team in the state’s RPI rankings for 5A -- host Timpview on Tuesday for another opportunity to push the ball and attack the 3-point line.
With the Warren twins (Maddi and Maci) and Galeai leading the way, Lehi is relentless and really good.
“We’re really not trying to break any records,” Van Pelt said. “But we have to play that way. We’re small and we don’t have the size. But we can fight and we can push the ball. That works. It’s a good game plan for us.”