It can be a tremendous psychological disadvantage for a basketball team to be playing from behind for the entire game.
The was the position the No. 4-seeded Lone Peak girls basketball team found itself in Thursday afternoon in its 6A semifinal battle against top-seeded Herriman at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.
Given that fact, the inevitable outcome was the end of the season for the Knights, who couldn't find a way to battle back and lost to the Mustangs, 54-46.
"At the end of the day, the girls battled but we came up short," Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner said. "You just can't shoot the way we shot against a team like Herriman. But I was always proud of their effort. They've always given that all year. They always fight."
The Mustangs started with three straight triples — one "and-one" and two bombs from beyond the arc — to build a nine-point lead in the early going.
The Knights kept battling back, getting the Herriman advantage down to a single point (13-12) late in the first quarter. Lone Peak got to within one-possession on six other occasions during the game but couldn't find a way to make the play to even the score.
"In the first half, we had some missed free throws when we could've tied it or even taken a lead," Warner said. "We would get a stop but then we couldn't convert at the other end. Those were momentum killers for us."
The key sequence of the came came early in the fourth quarter. The Knights got a 3-pointer from sophomore Kailey Woolston to end the third and get the Mustang advantage down to just three points at 31-28.
Lone Peak then had a couple of opportunities to get some momentum, including a 3-pointer that rimmed out that would've tied the game, but couldn't get the shots to fall.
"We had shots that normally go in that just wouldn't fall today," Warner said. "It's tough when that happens but that's the nature of it. Sometimes those things are out of your control, so you have to do the best you can at the other end."
Instead, it was Herriman senior guard Lealani Falatea who got hot. She scored eight straight points (two layups, two 3-pointers) to create an 8-2 Mustang run that gave Herriman its first double-digit lead of the contest.
Lone Peak stayed close enough to be dangerous but couldn't rally and ended up falling, while the Mustangs advanced to the finals.
While it was tough to be on the short end of the scoreboard, Warner believes her young players will be better because of getting this far this season. Woolston led the Knights with 15 points, while sophomore Makeili Ika scored 12.
"We are very young, so the experience we gained the year will propel us to be even better in the future," Warner said. "I know they are going to be in the gym working like crazy. This matters to them and they think about leadership and coming together as a team."
While most of the Lone Peak team is returning, Warner credited the two seniors, Maile Hunt and Cherish Ferrell, for being the catalysts for the team this season.
"We are where we are because of Maile and Cherish," Warner said. "Their experience over the last three years is what kept the team together and moving forward. If not for them, I don't think we get here."
From a bigger-picture perspective, Warner also sees the 2020-21 season and the pandemic impact as a reminder about just how special it is to be able to see her players play and for her to coach a game she loves.
"This year more than anything was about seeing the girls compete," Warner said. "We're just grateful to have a season and be able to play. It's rewarding as a coach to see these girls set goals and work hard to reach those. It's great that they were able to have that opportunity."