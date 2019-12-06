Sometimes early in the preseason, the numbers on the scoreboard are only of casual interest to high school basketball programs.
Yes, teams always want to win but in a blowout, it can be more about each team finding ways to improve.
The Lone Peak girls basketball team is a team with veteran leadership and big aspirations while the opponent it hosted Friday night, Cedar Valley, is a first-year school with virtually no experience.
Predictably, the Knights had no problem rolling to the 77-35 victory over the Aviators but both head coaches said the focus in the game is about finding ways to get better.
“We only graduated two seniors from last year and we have four seniors back with a lot of experience,” Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner said. “We also have some new players but our leaders have stepped up and led by example. What I love about this group is that they play hard and they play together. It’s fun watching them compete knowing how cohesive they are as a group.”
On the other side, Cedar Valley head coach Craig Morris is building from scratch.
“I have two girls who played 1A varsity basketball in Moab before moving here and one girls who played on the Westlake junior varsity team last year,” Morris said. “It’s harder than I thought it would be. I might have scheduled differently to start the season because we’ve played Westlake, Herriman and now Lone Peak. We just haven’t had enough game experience but we were better tonight than we were in our first two games.”
Warner lauded Morris and the Aviators for taking on such a tough slate to start out.
“They are a new 4A school and they deserve credit for wanting to start out playing against a higher level,” Warner said. “Things will only go up for them as they continue to get experience and learn to play together. Having this foundation will only make them better later on.”
Even with two teams in such different places at this point in time, both coaches pointed to the first quarter as a major point of emphasis.
In that frame, Lone Peak put up 36 points — but Aviators chalked up 19 points of their own.
“That helped us score more points tonight than we have in any varsity game,” Morris said. “We shot our free throws well tonight as well. Those are the things I pointed out after the game. When you’ve had three straight blowouts, it would be easy to give up but these girls have kept fighting. That makes you proud as a coach.”
Warner, on the other hand, felt like her Knight players didn’t play the type of defense they want to play at the start of the game.
“We allowed 19 points in the first quarter, so we have to focus on our defense,” Warner said. “There were little pieces that we need to clean up like defending 1-on-1, help-side, positioning. We did show signs of doing that throughout the rest of the game and started playing better.”
She said she believes that defensive emphasis will determine just how good Lone Peak is.
“We have to hone in on our defense because that will fuel our offense,” Warner said. “That’s what helps us get in rhythm individually and as a team. We have capable players so it comes down to getting stops and playing together.”
The Knights (3-1) next play at Lehi on Dec. 10 while Cedar Valley (0-3) hosts South Summit on the same evening. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.