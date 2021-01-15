When a high school girls basketball team goes into a game knowing its opponent has more size, there are a couple of areas that are vital to being successful:
Good shooting and determined rebounding.
It was check and check for Lone Peak at Westlake in Friday night’s Region 4 opener in Saratoga Springs.
The Knights hit nine three pointers (which accounted for nearly half their point total) and were aggressive on the boards as they were able to build a big lead, then hold off a late Thunder rally to get the 56-48 victory.
“What it is all about is getting the job done,” Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner said. “Against a great team like Westlake, you have to take advantage of the times when the ball goes your way. We didn’t execute well in the last quarter but when things didn’t go our way, the girls kept battling. They didn’t hang their heads. They just went on to the next play.”
The Knights had a 27-22 advantage midway through the second quarter when they were able to take over on both ends of the court.
Lone Peak put together a 22-6 run during the next eight minutes of game time to go up by 21 points.
“We wanted it badly,” Knight sophomore guard Kailey Woolston said. “We took that to heart on defense and really put forth the effort to box out and go after loose balls. That defensive intensity converted into better offense.”
The benefit of making a number of outside shots was that it forced Westlake to spread out their defense more than it wanted to.
“That stretched us and it created holes in our defense,” Thunder head coach Mike O’Connor said. “They made shots and that was huge. We had our chances to make some but when you miss and the other team hits 3-pointers, it makes the lead jump really fast.”
Warner agreed that shooting, particularly during that big run, was the difference in the game.
“Our guards really stepped up and hit shots,” Warner said. “That was big for us in the first half and into the third quarter.”
Facing such a big deficit against a very good opponent had to be intimidating for Westlake, but to the credit of the Thunder they kept fighting to narrow the gap and get back into the game.
The home team had a few chances in the final minutes to really put the pressure on the Knights but just couldn’t quite get all the way back.
“We learned something tonight about playing with a sense of urgency and desperation,” O’Connor said. “That was a lot to learn that will help us later on this season.”
Woolston paced the Knights with 22 points including knocking down four treys.
Westlake was led by 14 points from senior forward Susan Fano, although her time on the floor was limited due to foul trouble.
Warner said getting the win in the first region game was big for her team.
“This was huge,” Warner said. “It gives us great momentum heading into region. We only had a couple of games recently, so everyone was pumped up and ready to get back to playing. I know the girls were prepared.”
Lone Peak (10-1, 1-0) next hosts American Fork on Tuesday, while Westlake (8-4, 0-1) now prepares to play at Skyridge on the same evening.
Both games are slated to begin at 7 p.m.