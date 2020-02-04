The swarming, trapping defense of Lone Peak girls basketball team can make it seem like the Knights have six or seven players on the floor.
Tuesday night at Pleasant Grove, Lone Peak forced 10 steals but even more importantly the Knights didn’t have back-end breakdowns that the Vikings could take advantage of.
The combination of forcing mistakes and limiting opportunities turned out to be a powerful combination for Lone Peak as the Knights kept the Pleasant Grove offense in check and secured the 47-33 win over the Vikings.
“We had a slow start but found ourselves in a groove in the second quarter,” Lone Peak head coach Nancy Warner said. “It was big for us to finish around the rim, since we were getting the looks we wanted. Our pressure defense got us steals and also got us to the free throw line.”
She said the goal of the aggressive defense is to force errors but it is also about getting opponents to have to think more than they want to.
“We can slow up teams, making them second guess what they are doing and what is what,” Warner said. “They also have to make decisions out of traps, which can be hard.”
Both teams had individuals go through a stretch where they got rolling and the opposing team had a hard time shutting them down.
Lone Peak guard Kailey Woolston was a big reason the Knights were in the game early as she score 10 of the team’s first 11 points on her way to a team-high 16 points total.
“That’s who she is,” Warner said. “She does a great job of getting us going.”
After the Knights used big runs to start the second and third quarters and built a 13-point lead, Pleasant Grove guard Eva Ongoongotau scored 10 of 12 points for the Vikings during a 12-4 run that cut Lone Peak’s edge to just five at 33-28.
But that would be as close as the home team would get as the Knights put the clamps down defensively and pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Ongoongotau paced Pleasant Grove with 14 points total.
Warner said she’s thrilled at how her team has tackled every challenge it has faced in Region 4 and found ways to keep winning.
“I asked them before the season if they wanted to be challenged and they said yes,” Warner said. “I’ve challenged them and pushed them. It shows their character and how they have responded to the challenge to get better every day.”
Lone Peak (14-4, 7-0) next plays at rival American Fork on Friday while Pleasant Grove (11-8, 2-5) will try to bounce back against when the Vikings host Corner Canyon the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.